Marjorie Taylor Greene And Family Death Faces Threats After Trump Withdraws Support

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene going from friends to foes was on nobody’s bingo card. To make matters worse, the congresswoman was targeted with incessant death threats. All the while, the President declared war on Greene while calling her a “traitor.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene spent most of the year in Trump’s good books. The 51-year-old was one of Trump and MAGA’s most staunch supporters within the GOP. That changed when she decided to side with the Democrats in keeping the health subsidies that Republicans were keen on eliminating.

I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected. Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

The inability to reach a unanimous decision on the same issue led to the longest government shutdown in history. In an interview with CNN, Greene noted how her opinion to release the Epstein files became the reason that the rift between her and the President had widened.

Greene’s comments made Trump take to Truth Social to declare that he would be withdrawing his “support and endorsement” for the congresswoman in the upcoming elections. In the same post, he called her “Wacky” and accused her of only being able to “COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

Soon after Trump’s public declaration, Greene allegedly started receiving frequent death threats. It started with hoax pizza deliveries being sent to her house in Georgia. She had to take to social media to reveal how Trump’s remarks led to a string of frightening incidents.

“President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family,” she shared in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

She addressed the “traitor” label the President gave her by calling it “untrue and horrific.” Greene added how his remarks could lead to a “harmful or even deadly outcome.” The Georgia congresswoman emphasized that she was not a traitor and called to end the “toxic and dangerous rhetoric.”

An NBC News report revealed how the authorities received a threat sent by email, which declared that Greene’s son was about to be killed. “I am going to assassinate MTG’s son,” the email allegedly read. The same person who sent the email claimed that they had already purchased a ticket to carry out the murder.

When Trump was asked about the same, he quickly expressed skepticism about the threats being true. “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene. I don’t think her life is in danger,” he said in an interview with Fox News. He went on to add how he thinks “nobody cares about her.”

November 18 was the final nail in the coffin. Greene held a press conference along with several of Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors. She then doubled down on Trump calling her a traitor and said she was anything but that. “Let me tell you what a traitor is: A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves,” she noted.