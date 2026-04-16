Donald Trump Suggests Republicans Could Lose as He Says ‘Fox News Is Promoting Democrats’

Donald Trump criticized Fox News for its allocation of airtime between Democratic and Republican candidates. He posted a message on Truth Social, slamming the news network.

Fox News aired several segments featuring Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer. The network had a two-minute, 30-second segment about Steyer on America’s Newsroom.

The 79-year-old president criticized Steyer in his post and called him a “LOSER” and a “SLEAZEBAG.” Steyer is a former presidential candidate who ran in 2020. His current plans include abolishing ICE and the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

🚨President Trump just eviscerated Fox News on live TV: “Why is FoxNews showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer right now, and probably putting him ‘into play,’ instead of talking about Republican candidates — really good ones like Steve Hilton?” pic.twitter.com/L317bLPVgc — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 15, 2026

He started the post with, “Why is FoxNews showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer, doing a big piece on him right now, and probably putting him ‘into play,’ instead of talking about Republican candidates.”

Then he suggested Steve Hilton to be a good one. Furthermore, in the post, Trump asked, “How can a Republican expect to win that State, with their Mail-In Voting and Rigged Elections, when you have Fox News promoting Democrats? Then he wrote in all caps, his signature style, “VOTE FOR STEVE HILTON, AND TURN CALIFORNIA AROUND!”

The news segment that made Trump angry covered Steyer’s plan to jail ICE agents and outlaw the organization that profits from immigrant arrests. He said he would appoint investigative units to ensure these laws are enforced.

President Trump blasts Fox News. “Why is FoxNews showing SLEAZEBAG Tom Steyer, doing a big piece on him right now, and probably putting him ‘into play,’ instead of talking about Republican Candidates, and really good ones like Steve Hilton, and Republicans?” “Nobody cares about… pic.twitter.com/X4oNymbdfh — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) April 15, 2026

Trump may not have seen the later segment on Fox News that covered a Republican candidate, which was six minutes long. Hilton told the host Harris Faulkner, “No one wants Tom Steyer,” he said, slamming Steyer for his “far-left open borders plan.”

Trump’s post went viral, garnering reactions from different news networks and netizens. One supporter wrote on X, “Trump just slammed Fox News for giving airtime to Democrat Tom Steyer while California burns under one-party disaster. Enough with the rigged games.”

However, a former Trump voter commented, “Every day, Trump finds new ways to make me regret voting for him. SMH.” Recently, Trump received massive backlash over the AI Jesus post. Another user mocked Trump, “Yes, but he’ll be right back there with the next big interview.”