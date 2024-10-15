Donald Trump Scored 90% on ‘Psychopathy’ Test That Surpasses Most Prisoners, Claims Doctor

Former President Donald Trump’s mental fitness has long been a topic of debate given his meandering rally speeches and online tirades. Earlier this month, medical professionals disclosed the average psychopathy scores for both the general public and serious offenders. Shockingly, Trump's score was significantly higher than both the groups. This revelation was made during a meeting on national security, attended by about 40 renowned psychiatrists and specialists at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

As reported by Express, the experts came together to evaluate Trump’s mental fitness and suitability to lead the country if he wins the upcoming presidential election. His results on the Psychopathy Checklist-Revised (PCL-R) were startling with a score of 35 out of 40, which is about 90% when converted. The average score for the general population is only five, whereas prisoners in maximum security often score about 22. A standard 20-item test called the PCL-R is used to determine an individual's degree of psychopathic characteristics.

A score of 30 is generally the cutoff for a formal diagnosis of psychopathy, and Trump’s score of 35 significantly surpasses it. Additionally, Dr. Bandy Lee and several other well-known psychiatrists and mental health experts in a recently released book titled, The More Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, claimed that there are certain traits and behaviors that Trump possesses that could make him unsafe and unfit for the White House. Lee argued, "When [a psychopathic] leader faces accountability, he is likely to become even more vengeful and dangerous. All these traits are exacerbated when they accompany rapid decline, as Donald Trump may be demonstrating openly and publicly."

The doctor added, "Mr. Trump’s threats should therefore be taken seriously, and his potential to cause catastrophic harm must be fully considered, given his potentially unique position of power." During an interview, she added, "There is very little inhibition in place right now. Within five minutes of the commander-in-chief's orders, nuclear missiles could be launched without question." She also noted that Trump's decision-making is likely plagued by a high degree of impulsivity. She opined that Trump has a loose grip on reality, and a low tolerance for everyday pressures, like simple criticisms.

If Trump secures another term in the White House, he will become the oldest president in U.S. history by the time he leaves office. Given this ongoing debate about his mental acuity, Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, has been pressurizing Trump to make his medical records public by releasing her own. More than 230 medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers— the majority of whom support Harris— are also calling for Trump to do the same, according to a CBS News report. They believe that he is displaying concerning indicators of cognitive decline, falling short of the expected fitness standards for the presidency.