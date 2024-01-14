Donald Trump Says 'All Experts' Believe He Didn't Do Anything Wrong in $370 Million Fraud Case

In the ongoing legal battle, court records have unveiled that the New York prosecutor handling the case against ex-President Donald Trump has escalated the damages requested by an additional $120 million, citing alleged asset inflation, as disclosed by Raw Story. Attorney General Letitia James formally asserted during the conclusive arguments in New York City's civil court last Friday that Trump should be held accountable for $370 million. However, the former President claimed on Monday that he was cleared of the alleged fraud. He pointed to unanimous backing from experts and analysts, even though Judge Arthur Engoron had previously found him responsible.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Almost all experts and legal analysts have stated, for all to see, that the Litigation before Judge Engoron is a sham and disgrace, a dark time in New York Judicial history. I did nothing wrong.” However, the Attorney General summoned 27 witnesses over an extensive period of 11 weeks, with a significant portion comprising both present and past employees or legal representatives affiliated with the Trump Organization, as outlined by CNN. Among these witnesses was an insurance underwriter who claimed to be misled regarding Trump's financial documentation.

The array of witnesses also included an expert whose assessment suggested that Trump had profited approximately $168 million through ill means, as highlighted by Raw Story. Additionally, Attorney General James dismissed Trump's witnesses as merely 'golf buddies,' citing instances where one contradicted their testimony while another admitted to lacking expertise. Throughout the trial, legal analysts consistently utilized social media platforms to spotlight dumb blunders and problematic decisions made by Trump's legal team. Moreover, Trump's recent remarks ignore insights from legal experts at MSNBC, who contended that his testimony in November last year bordered on a confession.

Meanwhile, the former President maintains his innocence, vehemently denying any wrongdoing. His legal representatives have put forth arguments asserting that the purportedly exaggerated valuations attributed to Trump were a testament to his talent in business dealings. Within their defense filings, Trump's attorneys labeled the AG's assertion regarding disgorgement as fundamentally flawed. They further emphasized that even if James could demonstrate certain profits of Trump's were acquired by ill means, they lack the jurisdiction under New York Executive Law 63(12) to demand disgorgement, as detailed by ABC News.

However, in a prior message shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused James of being completely corrupt, offering no proof to back her claim. He strongly argued that the legal action against him should never have started, suggesting that rather than paying any penalties, those prosecuting him should owe him money, according to Newsweek.

Meanwhile, surveys suggest Trump holds a lead as the potential frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Yet, his attempt at securing another term in the White House might face challenges due to numerous ongoing court cases encompassing both civil and criminal matters.

