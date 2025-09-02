Donald Trump Promises A Very Controversial Biden Portrait In The White House – And Autopen Is A Big Part Of It

As President Donald Trump is going full-fledged with the renovations of the White House, he recently announced plans for a “hilarious” and “controversial” new portrait that will be put on display.

In a recent interview with Regan Reese from The Daily Caller, Trump gave insight into his ongoing renovations of the Rose Garden, including the unveiling of what he referred to as the “Presidential Wall of Fame”.

During the interview, Trump proudly introduced a series of presidential portraits in gold frames, discussing their significance and plans for public viewing. When Reese inquired whether former President Joe Biden would be included in this prestigious lineup, Trump responded with characteristic bluntness: “We put up a picture of the autopen.” Reese, hearing this, responded with amusement, saying, “Oh, that’s hilarious.”

The precise contents of the portrait, specifically whether it will feature Biden alongside an autopen, remains uncertain, as does its exact placement in the White House. Moreover, Trump’s intention to showcase the image in the Rose Garden further adds to the mystery around it, as the garden is not traditionally suited for hanging paintings; it is outdoors and more associated with formal events and gatherings than with art displays.

Regardless, Trump’s enthusiasm for the portrait is evident. He describes it as a “black-and-white” image, highlighting the dramatic impression it is meant to convey. “This is going to be very controversial,” Trump promised.

The controversy stems from a long-running dispute over the use of autopen, a mechanical device that prints a signature, to authorize official documents. Since Trump returned to office earlier in the year, he and members of his administration have loudly criticized President Biden’s frequent reliance on the autopen.

These criticisms came to a head in March, when Trump took to social media to denounce the practice. “Documents Biden signed in this way should be rendered ‘void,’” Trump asserted, specifically attacking the pardons issued to those investigated for their roles in the January 6th Capitol events.

In his words, such documents were “of no further force or effect.” Emphasizing the gravity of his accusations, Trump stated, “This is the biggest political scandal in American history”.

Trump’s concerns have not stopped at social media pronouncements. In June, he ordered an official investigation into Biden’s use of the autopen, raising suspicions that unauthorized individuals might have approved major executive decisions without the president’s direct involvement.

“Someone other than the president was signing off on executive decisions without authority,” Trump insisted, taking aim at what he sees as a breach of presidential protocol.

Biden, however, has sharply refuted these claims. When questioned by The New York Times, Biden firmly maintained, “I made every single one of those,” referring to pardons related to January 6th.

He pushed back on Trump’s theory, saying, “I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn’t focus much. Anyway, so—yes, I made every decision.”

The autopen portrait is only the latest in a series of flamboyant artworks added to the White House since Trump’s return. In May, the West Wing was adorned with a portrait featuring Trump, Ronald Reagan, and Abraham Lincoln posed before an American flag.

POTUS: “We get 1000s of letters a week, I mean 10s of thousands sometimes…That’s what an autopen is supposed to be—to write to a young 7-year-old boy… it’s not supposed to be for signing major legislation…I doubt [Biden] knew.” pic.twitter.com/xparfPyMEZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 14, 2025

More recently, in August, Trump showcased another painting during a meeting with European dignitaries, pausing the photo-op to proudly reveal a heroic depiction of himself, labeled “fight, fight, fight.” The artwork presents a rather dramatic version of Trump’s survival of an assassination attempt from the previous year, further showing how he really likes to come across as a great fighter and leader.

The White House renovations are already being criticized by many for the loud and over-the-top themes Trump has chosen. It now remains to be seen how Trump unveils these new portraits as he promised and how he decides to represent Biden.