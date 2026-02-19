Donald Trump Praises European Leader for Argument With Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump is known to support those who oppose his political enemies. Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka drew praise from Trump after he criticized Hillary Clinton at the Munich Security Conference. Macinka is a member of the right-wing Motorists for Themselves party and echoed Trump’s views on gender politics. He also praised his overall policies and his handling of the US.

Macinka’s stance made Trump quite happy, and he took to Truth Social to post his feelings. Trump wrote, “Czech Deputy PM Petr Macinka: Great job in your Debate against Hillary Clinton on various subjects, including her ridiculous views on Gender.” He then added, “Say hello to everybody in your wonderful Country!”

During the argument, Clinton accused Trump of not doing anything fruitful regarding the Russia-Ukraine war that would help the situation get better. Clinton said, “I believe Ukraine is fighting for our democracy and our values of freedom and civilization on the front lines, losing thousands of people, and having their country destroyed by one man’s mania to control them, and I think Trump either doesn’t understand or could care less about that suffering.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 08:03 PM EST 02.18.26 Czech Deputy PM Petr Macinka: Great job in your Debate against Hillary Clinton on various subjects, including her ridiculous views on Gender. Say hello to everybody in your wonderful Country! President DJT pic.twitter.com/iCX1TNd9sP — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 19, 2026

Donald Trump has often boasted about putting an end to multiple wars during his presidency and he has also often sounded hopeful about the Russia-Ukraine war coming to an end soon. However, despite the President’s claims of the countries heading towards a peace deal, the conflict remains as it is with common people bearing the brunt.

When Macinka was asked about his opinion , he chose to directly address Clinton, saying, “I think you really don’t like him.” To this, the former Secretary of State made no effort to hide her true feelings for Trump as she said, “That is absolutely true. Not only do I not like him, I don’t like him because of what he’s doing to the United States, and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there is something good that will come out of it.”

Trump, who can not take any criticism, appreciated Macinka’s defence of his policies. Czech Deputy Prime Minister said that the President’s actions have been a “reaction for some policies that really went too far—too far from regular people, too far from reality…”

Following Clinton’s request for examples, he promptly said, “We saw the cancel culture, we saw the woke revolution, I don’t agree with the gender revolution, the climate alarmism…” Trump has also been a vocal critic of the “gender revolution” mentioned by Macinka, and ever since he took office for the second term, his policies have made life extremely difficult for people belonging to the LGBTQ and transgender community.

Macinka’s mention of the “gender revolution” led to Clinton asking him, “Which gender revolution? Women having their rights?” However, Macinka did not focus on the women’s rights part and instead said, “I think there are two genders. Some of us think there is more than two genders. I think there is male and female, and the rest, probably, is a social construct. This is something that went too far.”

Such views naturally sat very well with Trump as he criticized Clinton as a “really bad representative of our now very successful country.” However, though Trump keeps saying that the US is doing great, economic and social reports often paint a completely different picture.