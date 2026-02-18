Trump’s Cap Steals The Spotlight From Kristi Noem’s Presidents Day Post

Kristi Noem is not winning praise on the internet after her latest post featuring President Donald Trump. While it may have earned some appreciation from Trump, netizens remain unimpressed with their unflattering baseball cap moment. Doubling down on her support for the U.S. President, she dropped a picture with the 79-year-old on all her social media handles. The picture commemorated the President’s Day celebration, and Trump wore an American flag pin instead of his usual tie.

​Kristi, on the other hand, opted for a white vest with dark pants. Her trademark hair extensions were left loose on either side, and she twinned with Trump in baseball caps. The president’s cap was the signature red with “Gulf of America Yet Another Trump Development”. Noem’s one was white and had “Make America Great Again” written in gold, along with the number 47.

Happy Presidents’ Day, America! Today we honor the bold leaders whose dedication to service built the greatest nation in history. This year, we are blessed to be under the leadership of @POTUS Trump as he fights tirelessly to secure our border and make our nation safe again. pic.twitter.com/AkDzFM6sFq — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 16, 2026

Well, it was the baseball caps that unexpectedly became a topic of criticism online among social media users. The move backfired on Noem’s intention of flaunting some pride over the Trump administration; people could not help but notice a certain kind of obsession with baseball caps among MAGA followers, including Trump.

​In fact, the DHS secretary’s flattering caption also failed to quell criticism. She penned “Happy Presidents Day, America! Today, we honor the bold leaders whose dedication to service built the greatest nation in history. This year, we are blessed to be under the leadership of @POTUS Trump as he fights tirelessly to secure our border and make our nation safe again.”

In no time, comments like “Baseball cap clowns”, “Worst administration in HISTORY”, “It’ll be cool watching you on TV after the 2028 election,” and more filled social media. One of the users even poked fun at Donald Trump’s awkward blunder moment with his wife, Melania Trump, that was caught on camera the same day. Another user wrote, “Trump and Melania looking strong in that Gulf of America hat pic – classic MAGA power couple vibes on Presidents Day!”

​In other news, Kristi Noem has faced criticism over the matter of increased ICE crackdowns in American neighborhoods. The fact that she amped up the agency’s activities following President Trump’s directives made her a frequent target of criticism on social media, where people called out ICE’s unfair treatment.

​Lately, the Department of Homeland Security has increased its hiring for the federal department. The department offered massive signing bonuses as a lucrative option for getting on board new officers. Moreover, the already working agents have been directed to go underground in several locations so as to be familiar with people who are in the country illegally.

​However, despite the backlash, it seems Kristi Noem continues to have the support of Donald Trump. The president dismissed any possibility of removing Noem from her duties during the National Prayer Breakfast in February.

President Donald Trump accused Democrats and progressive activists of targeting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem because “she is a woman,” casting recent calls for her impeachment and termination as politically motivated rather than grounded… https://t.co/q9JI5JYwHP — Knewz (@knowknewz) February 18, 2026

​In his words, “They were saying about Kristi Noem yesterday … ‘Sir, are you going to relieve Kristi Noem from her duties?’ No. Why would I do that? We have the strongest border in the history of our country. We have the best crime numbers we’ve ever had, going back to the year 1900, that’s 125 years.”