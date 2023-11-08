Donald Trump 'Pissed' about His Daughter Ivanka's 'Unwilling' Testimony in Civil Fraud Trial

Donald Trump isn't too pleased to have his children involved in court to testify for his civil fraud trial. After his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump's testimony, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, is set to appear in court. However, unlike his sons, the daughter is "unwilling" to face the press after announcing her distance nearly two years ago.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Also Read: Expert Claims Ivanka Trump is Being 'Pulled Back' Into Dad Donald Trump’s 'Orbit' Due to Fraud Trial

The 42-year-old is expected to take her stand today, i.e., November 8, 2023. She had already announced in 2021 that she'd be distancing herself from her father and his administration, along with her husband, Jared Kushner. Apparently, the two played a vital role in Trump's administration and were closest to him in the White House.

But Ivanka struggled to balance her father's controversial existence in the Oval Office and seeking a less complicated life for her family. Consequently, she declared that while she loves her father, she's continuing to keep her distance from him, reports Vanity Fair. But despite her efforts of a low-key life, she's being pulled back into his radar for his $250 million fraud trial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Trump himself is "pissed" at the legal system; a source close to the Trump clan revealed, "What you aren't hearing in court is how upset and agitated [Donald Trump] is that his children have been dragged into court. He feels it's another move to upset him," adding, "He's pissed," reported Page Six.

Also Read: Trump’s Volatile Courtroom Conduct Could Be Dangerous for His Upcoming Criminal Trials

Ivanka was last spotted at Kim Kardashian's birthday bash in October. The insider shared, "This is causing problems with Ivanka, who has worked hard to stay under the radar for [the] last two-ish years." The source also highlighted her hesitance to face the media again. "And is bracing herself for the press and paparazzi who will pounce on her at court."

Also Read: NY AG Letitia James Becomes the First to Make the Impossible Happen, Puts Trump on the Witness Stand

Ivanka and her husband decided to step back from public life to focus on their family in Miami, Florida, away from the relentless scrutiny. The source said Trump understands and respects his daughter's desire for privacy. "He [Trump] sympathizes with [Ivanka's] feelings because of how it affects her life in Miami," the insider explained.

"Ivanka wants zero [public] attention, and now she's being thrust back into the spotlight, and Trump is upset that this is happening to her." But, despite her unwillingness, she'd have to testify because New York Attorney General Letitia James is pushing the legal system to take strict action against the Republican, his children, and his namesake business, "Trump Organization."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York AG Letitia James (@newyorkstateag)

Trump Jr. and Eric had already taken a stand in court on Monday, November 6. "He knows Don Jr. and Eric can handle the heat and fight back," said the source. "Ivanka is more vulnerable." However, another insider contradicts and refers to Ivanka as a fighter. "She's tough … this isn't her first rodeo with this stuff."

"She's lived a more private life, and this is more of an annoying thing. She'll do what she needs to do and go back to Miami," concluded the source. But the stakes are higher than ever for the former president's daughter's personal and professional life.

Dan Alexander, Forbes editor, and author of White House, Inc.: How Donald Trump Turned the Presidency Into a Business, said, "There's no way that she walks out of this trial further distanced from the controversies surrounding her father," reported the BBC. "It's going to be an uncomfortable place for her."

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Has a Heated Clash With Judge in New York Testimony at Civil Fraud Trial

Melania Trump’s Biggest Priority Is Son Barron’s Future, Not Donald Trump’s Cases or 2024 Campaign