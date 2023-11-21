Rivalry is a very common theme that’s well-observed in politics, especially during election season. The upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections may be a few long months away but that only means every candidate involved during this time needs to push harder to gain support and secure enough votes. In light of rivalry, the most followed is the existing one between former President Donald Trump from the Republican Party and President Joe Biden from the Democrats side. Both political figures and their respective campaigns often butt heads a lot. Recently Trump took quite a dig at Biden during his rally at Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ty Wright

According to The Daily Mail UK, Trump didn’t hold back nor did he mince words when it came to the current President. He referred to Biden’s appearance on stage at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) earlier this week, as he addressed an enthusiastic and eager crowd at the rally.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

"Our leader is a stupid person. Our leader can’t get off this stage. You see this stage?” The former president mentioned the statement with a grin on his face and continued to mock him and make a rather shocking assumption about Biden. Trump claimed that “whenever he’s finished with a speech, by the time whatever it is he’s taken wears off…and he’s looking…”

The twice-impeached President trailed off while recalling the memories of the day while the crowd simply laughed and cheered him on. Furthermore, Trump claimed that Biden looked genuinely confused at APEC and mocked him while mimicking Biden’s response, “Thank you, thank you.”

YIKES: Biden gets VERY confused as he stands among fellow world leaders at the APEC summit pic.twitter.com/KooWEodEaS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2023

Trump’s shade on Biden comes just after a video of him at the aforementioned summit went viral. On Thursday, Biden wasn’t the only emanated member of State on stage. He was joined by several decorated world leaders including China’s President Xi Jinping at San Francisco. Biden appeared perplexed and dazed as he gave each of the leaders a rather odd handshake which is supposed to be a strong suit of his.

RNC Research took to X, formerly Twitter to highlight the ordeal. The caption in the Tweet read: “Biden gets VERY confused as he stands among fellow world leaders at the APEC Summit.”

In the video, during a photo session, Biden stood quietly behind two men who were exchanging places in front of him. Later during his speech, he decided to let go of the idea of attempting to pronounce a possibly difficult name of a corporate firm at the aforementioned summit. He said: “Here in this world-renowned hub of innovation, leading tech companies like Anthropic and - I’m going to mispronounce. I’m not going to even try…” Biden and his administration are yet to issue a retort or a comment on Trump’s latest dig.

