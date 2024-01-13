In a series of political jabs and barbs, former President Donald Trump took a specifically personal approach during an event in Sioux Center, Iowa, mocking President Biden not for his policies but for his childhood struggle of stuttering. Trump, famous for his confrontational style, mimicked Biden’s speech impediment, falsely claiming the president had stumbled through his recent denunciation of Trump as a threat to American democracy. "Did you see him? He was stuttering through the whole thing," Trump told the crowd present during the speech before adding, "He's saying I'm a threat to democracy. 'He's a threat to d-d-democracy.' Couldn't read the word."

Trump mocking Biden for his stutter - TFG will always be nothing more than a big overblown Bully, and at the end of the day that was what the Big Lie and the 1/6 insurrection were about - his over inflated ego could not handle losing to somebody he considered old, weak and frail. https://t.co/NM56KfLdhN — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) January 5, 2024

In contrast to Trump’s claims, Biden, without any difficulty, pronounced 'democracy' 29 times during his speech. Many experts pointed out that Trump’s comments proved to be a form of politics marked by crassness and below-the-belt attacks, a character trait that seems to be the central theme of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump never should have progressed beyond mocking a disabled journalist almost a decade ago. Mocking Biden’s stutter this week is reprehensible and voting for him is worse. — Tom Alexander (@TomAlexander129) January 7, 2024

As per the Washington Post, Biden’s childhood was definitely impacted owing to his speech impediment, but the incumbent President has candidly spoken about overcoming this challenge. He spoke about how he was teased during his childhood, including an incident where a nun referred to him as 'Mr. Bu-Bu-Bu-Bu-Biden.' His mother ferociously defended him, “If you ever speak to my son like that again, I’ll come back and rip that bonnet off your head, do you understand me?” as per what Biden wrote in his memoir.

Trump mocking Biden's stutter again? Biden used his stutter to help a 13 year old boy who also had a stutter. Who has Trump ever helped besides himself?



Time to "take him out behind the gym," Joe! — D Moore (@DebForDemocrats) January 6, 2024

In an interview with Conan O’Brien, Biden further highlighted, “In our family… we’re never allowed to make fun of anyone, no matter how mean they were to us, if they had something they couldn’t overcome,” Biden has always been vocal about his struggles, during a campaign fundraiser he said, “If you think about it, the only handicap everybody thinks they can still laugh at is stuttering, it taught me a lot. It taught me a lot, to have a lot of tolerance for people.”

Those pushing the Big Lie don't have respect for the 81 million people who voted for my presidency.



That's not democracy. That’s not America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 13, 2024

Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, exclaimed, “Yesterday President Biden had the courage to say what Donald Trump won’t: that America rejects political violence and 'is still a country that believes in decency, dignity, honesty, honor, truth.' Donald Trump continues to prove that he stands against all of those things. Mocking Americans with challenges only does violence to Donald Trump’s own dignity, and the American people stand as one against it.”

As someone who’s struggled with a lifelong stutter, it’s tragic how politicians like Trump don’t recognize that when taking aim at Biden’s stutter, they’re simultaneously mocking and insulting the millions of Americans who try to live their lives while struggling with it too. https://t.co/E9N8Zs5K9k — Matt Kolb (@MatthewKolb23) January 6, 2024

As per Daily Mail, Trump’s lethal mockery came hours after Biden’s bashing denunciation of the former President during his first campaign speech of the year. Biden accused Trump of trying to rewrite the events of January 6, 2021, and labeled the Capitol rioters as insurrectionists, not patriots.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

In response to Trump's history of making fun of people with disabilities, a Biden campaign official asserted, "The roadside is littered with people who have tried personal attacks on President Trump. It feels like August 2016 all over again."

