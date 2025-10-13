Donald Trump Mimics 19-Year-Old Son Barron in Candid Video – and It’s Too Adorable

US President Donald Trump rarely manages to impress the Internet. However, this latest clip featuring him appears to be an exception. Why? Well, for starters, he is seen doing an impression of his youngest son, Barron Trump, in the clip, which instantly became the highlight of the video.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter and now entrepreneur, Kai Trump, shared a video from the day she went golfing with Trump, in which she asks her grandpa, “How’s Barron doing at NYU?” Melania and Donald Trump’s son Barron is currently studying at the university’s DC campus. He frequently features in headlines for his secret dating life and lavish lifestyle.

Responding to Kai’s question, the President said, “He’s doing good. He’s a good boy. He loves you.” Trump went on to do an impression of Barron. Donald Trump said in Barron’s voice, “Say hello to Kai, Dad.”

Sharing the video on her official YouTube channel, Kai Trump wrote, “I had an amazing time filming with my grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course. This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy this very special video.”

Grandpa Trump and Kai chitchat about Barron☺️🫶 pic.twitter.com/b3fbQNIlXG — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) October 12, 2025

So far, every video of Donald Trump has received massive backlash, especially given the current situation of government shutdown and massive federal layoffs taking place in the US. Last month, when Trump shared his golfing video, the Internet decided to school Trump about golfing etiquette after he drove super close to the greens. “Heinous cart placement,” commented a user on Instagram.

Another one added, “Tell grandpa to stop driving so close to the greens.” Another comment on the post also schooled Donald Trump. “Not your grandpa driving over the green,” read the comment. In case you missed it, this is the post we are talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrumpgolfer)

Kai, daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump, launched her brand at the White House and has been actively promoting the crewnecks and other merchandise from her eponymous brand at the White House. Kai Trump received bigtime flak for selling the White House Merch for 130$ apiece. Some even flagged it as an inappropriate use of taxpayers’ money. She wore it to the golfing trip with grandpa as well.

Meanwhile, 79-year-old Trump never skips a chance to boast about his son, Barron. During a media interaction with Fox News earlier this year, Trump said that Barron has an “unbelievable aptitude in technology.”

“He can look at a computer. I try I turn it off. As I turn it off I turn off his laptop. I said, oh good. And I go back. Five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I say, how did you do that? None of your business, dad. No. He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology,” Trump said boasting about his tech-wiz kid.

Barron’s mom, First Lady Melania Trump, met Donald Trump back in the Nineties. Melania was a model, while Donald Trump was a business tycoon back then. Donald and Melania Trump met at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998, and they started dating shortly after. After getting married in 2005, Melania and Donald Trump welcomed son Barron in 2006.

Before Melania, Trump was previously married to Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. Ivana Trump died at the age of 73 in 2022. Donald Trump was also briefly married to Marla Maples, with whom he has a daughter Tiffany Trump. Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump are Donald Trump and his first wife, late Ivana Trump’s children.