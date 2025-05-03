Donald Trump May Skip Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Italian Wedding Amid Tensions Over Tariff Feud

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are getting hitched in Italy at the end of June. They have invited celebrities and politicians, including Donald Trump, to the grand affair. However, they can now reduce a few guests from the list, as Trump may not even attend the wedding. Of course, Melania will not be there.

Trump has completed 100 days as president and created chaos around the globe with his tariff imposition. While other nations are retaliating, the tariffs are supposed to have an impact on Amazon as well. So, it may not be fun between the Trump and the Bezos friendship. Their bromance may be low due to the tariff tiff now.

The two got close after Trump had won, and Jeff and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, were having dinner at the Mar-a-Lago. This was during Christmas when Melania also made bank from Bezos after pitching her documentary for Amazon.

To mark the occasion, Trump had posted that everyone wants to be his friend. He was basking in the glory like a popular person at school.

Moving forward, when a few weeks are left for the wedding, and the world is in chaos due to the tariffs, Trump and Bezos’s friendship does not seem to be the strongest. Considering this new update, Trump may choose to skip the wedding without giving any reason.

This rumor started when there was a report saying Amazon would show the customers additional costs that are added to the products as the Trump tariffs are applied. This led to Trump losing his calm. The Trump administration secretary, Karoline Leavitt, released a statement calling Bezos to be hostile and politically acting this way.

White House accuses Amazon of “hostile and political act” after reported plan to display the additional cost of tariffs next to the price of items https://t.co/71Loyslkp3 pic.twitter.com/6uTKBfjgM8 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 29, 2025

She showed Jeff Bezos’s photo discussing the issue. Being an online shopping giant, Amazon showing the tariffs impact can make it all look negative. In a recent development, Trump called Jeff Bezos to discuss the problem. So Amazon’s Tim Doyle denied anything related to the tariffs. Bezos wants to appease Trump and keep him happy; hence, he will do whatever he asks.

Trump’s anger on the phone may have made Bezos retract this update on Amazon. Doyle also clarified that their Amazon haul store is budget-friendly, so they were thinking about adding an import fee on the goods.

However, there was no substantial development, and the idea was not implemented. This is what they are saying now after Trump has already set things straight for him. The same day, Trump said that the problem had been solved quickly and that Bezos was a good guy.

Shining a bright light on the fascist authoritarian Trump regime’s tariff dumbfuckery is brilliant! Every outlet should do what Jeff Bezos and Amazon are doing and display the portion of each item’s price attributable to Trump’s tariffs when customers make purchases. 😂 $AMZN pic.twitter.com/d24ItTQdSz — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 29, 2025

According to the author of Bezos Letters, Steve Anderson, Trump is unlikely to attend the wedding. He says both are leaders but not friends. For mutual benefit, they find common ground. He further says that the two men understand power and make decisions accordingly.

Let’s see if these speculations are true and if Trump will skip going to Venice.