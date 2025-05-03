What Will Get More Expensive Under Trump’s Tariffs? These 8 Essentials Top the List

Donald Trump’s trade war with several nations has caused them to come up with tariffs to retaliate. For instance, China has 145% tariffs on some goods, increasing the import price of items.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, and the exact tariffs may change, the news of tariffs has led to an increase in the price and even the freezing of supplies of some goods. They may come back after getting marked with higher prices, or traders may just be testing the water for now by taking a step back.

Several stores like Target, Home Depot, and Walmart have informed Trump about shortages and how consumers will see empty shelves. Moreover, some items will come at higher prices in the upcoming weeks.

We’ll talk about the goods most impacted by the tariffs.

Household Essentials

For those who get cheap household items like disposable cups or plastic plates, they will see a shortage. Plus, the prices of these one-time-use items will increase. And, if you also get dollar store items like toothpaste, batteries, and disposables, then you’ll have to pay more.

Clothes

Many online stores like Temu and Shein may have to pay more due to tariffs now. As these are fast fashion clothing items and are available at cheaper prices, it’s their main selling point.

There was a de minimis tariff exemption on these direct-to-customer products. But now it has been closed, and they will have to pay administrative fees and tariffs. So the price of these discounted items will be higher. As a result, people will start comparing prices and may choose something local instead of paying more for cheap items.

You wann see what Trump brought you? Your Temu order which would cost $30.91 normally now costs $75.80. The $44.89 import charges – THAT IS THE TRUMP TARIFF TAX pic.twitter.com/SpeBRoFLeJ — Karsten Wehsner (@KWehsner) April 30, 2025

Fourth of July Essentials

Seasonal goods like flags, cups, and Fourth of July party decor are mainly made in China. Moreover, fireworks, grills, and other essentials also come from China, with no alternative source for some of the items.

So everyone will have to pay more or source pricier items locally. This will also impact the supply chain from China as the demand may not be fulfilled easily.

Electronics

Buying phones, dishwashers, washers, and dryers will be harder as you’ll have to save up more. Soon, the prices will rise for the same items.

Back-To-School Items

Backpacks, jeans, jackets, notebooks, and pencils are a few back-to-school items that will be sold at high prices. Some people may see fewer options in these items this year due to low supply.

Furniture And Home Decorations

Buying furniture for your dining room or patio will burn a bigger hole in your budget. A lot of these items are made in China and sold to brands to sell under their name. So you’ll be paying more to cover the costs.

The trade war is officially on $23.53 for 1 item and $29.96 for the trump tax. This will ripple down to big box stores soon and shit will get bad pic.twitter.com/S64P5vRgzD — Eric Garcia (@EricG1247) April 28, 2025

Toys

China makes up almost 80% of toy demand in the US. With 145% tariffs, the price of toys such as dolls, games, and plushies will increase. Parents will have to pay more than usual for these. Even seasonal toys for Christmas and Easter will come at higher prices.

Appliances Replacement Parts

In case your appliance breaks down, getting a spare part for repair and replacement will be a hassle. You may have to pay more for filters, cords, bulbs, and grill parts for your appliances.

Now, you may not notice much difference at first, but the tariff impact will catch on as you have to buy more of these essentials.