Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Unexpected Date Sparks Buzz Before Lavish Italian Wedding

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are soaking it in before they tie the knot in June this year. The duo were spotted on a cute and unique date at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio. We can say that the couple is in their country era. Lauren was seen wearing a mini dress in white with a black blazer.

She paired it with cowboy boots that were up to her mid-thigh.

Her look also included a tan hat to finish the cowboy vibes. On the other hand, Jeff was wearing boots, jeans, and a t-shirt. He paired this with a black hat. The couple was twinning and looked cute together.

They were enjoying the concert where Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, and Mumford & Sons were playing. They were enjoying their evening in California with friends. Lauren even uploaded on social media when Lana was performing.

She also showed her fans DJ Diplo’s after-hour party, where they were enjoying some nice beats. Other artists like Luke Combs and Backstreet Boys were also playing, ensuring nostalgic vibes throughout the concert.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to tie the knot this summer in Italy after a two-year engagement pic.twitter.com/iRUJwUSaUY — Naija (@Naija_PR) March 23, 2025

Both Jeff and Lauren are in the middle of wedding preparations but they are not forgetting to have fun. Their summer wedding will be epic in Venice; however, they are also making sure to build memories leading up to the wedding. All the popular celebrities like Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be there at the wedding.

Even politicians and the president are invited to the high-end wedding affair in Italy. The wedding will be on a yacht and it will be no less than a royal affair.

As told by Sanchez’s brother, Paul, the wedding will be like Princess Di’s thing when she got married to King Charles at that time. He says it’ll be huge and he’s so thrilled for the couple. Paul also said that so many big people are coming to the wedding, the couple will want donations to the charity instead of wedding gifts. This is something they want to do for the community.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez send out wedding invites after nearly 2-year engagement https://t.co/63yux3lH8s pic.twitter.com/LFrlsmaGPI — New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2025

Paul also appreciated Lauren going to space with an all-female crew. He’s so proud of his sister and says she’s busy with her achievements. They are still finding time to go on dates and be there for each other. So we can say there are no wedding jitters between the two and they are happy with their union.

Although Jeff is making Sanchez sign a prenup, their love does not seem to be impacted by that. He is protecting his billions and assets in case the worst thing happens. Lauren might get a million per year of their marriage in such an event and some part of the property. So both of them stay protected while also dedicating time to their marriage.

In June, their wedding will be the talk of the world and we’ll get to see the star-studded affair.