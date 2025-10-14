Donald Trump Makes ‘Career-Ending’ Remark About Giorgia Meloni – Fans Catch Her Rolling Her Eyes

On Monday, October 13, Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, co-hosted a summit of more than 20 world leaders in Sharm El-Sheikh and signed the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Trump took to the podium and talked about the historic peace deal. However, there came a moment when he veered off course to compliment Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We have a young woman who’s…,” Trump briefly paused before saying, “I’m not allowed to say it because usually it’s the end of your political career.”

“She’s a beautiful young woman,” Trump said about the 48-year-old Italian leader. He then repeated, “In the US, it’s usually the end of your political career.” However, he said, “But I’ll take my chances.”

Meloni, however, didn’t seem very flattered by the sudden praise amid a speech about a deadly war and subsequent peace deal. Trump then turned towards her and asked if she “minded” being called “beautiful.” Meloni responded with an awkward smile, and Trump finally resumed his speech.

Meloni doesn’t exactly looked thrilled as Trump calls her “beautiful” pic.twitter.com/qfE3ooKN2I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

As the video is now going viral across social media platforms, people have pointed out that Meloni seemed to roll her eyes. An X user criticized Trump’s gesture in a tweet that reads, “I can’t speak for her, but I don’t find personal compliments — especially on my appearance — comfortable in a work setting. And I REALLY don’t if the compliment comes from someone with Trump’s reputation.”

I can’t speak for her, but I don’t find personal compliments — especially on my appearance — comfortable in a work setting. And I REALLY don’t if the compliment comes from someone with Trump’s reputation. 🫤 — Catherine Jefferson (ergoone.bsky.social) (@ErgoOne) October 13, 2025

Someone else tweeted, “Nothing quite like a creepy old man judging your physical appearance in front of the entire world.”

Nothing quite like a creepy old man judging your physical appearance in front of the entire world… — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) October 13, 2025

“She is a leader, not just a pretty woman as Don is attempting to reduce her to,” pointed out another user.

She is a leader, not just a pretty woman as Don is attempting to reduce her to. — general bork 🐶 (@EronelNosnhoj) October 13, 2025

However, this wasn’t the only bizarre moment from his speech in Egypt. Apart from praising Meloni, Trump also made headlines for his comment about the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s wife, Emine.

“Say hello to your beautiful wife,” Trump said during his speech. His random comment on another leader’s wife is being touted as ‘creepy’.

Meanwhile, Trump also made an embarrassing blunder on camera as he referred to Mark Carney as ‘President’. Carney became the Prime Minister of Canada earlier this year amid Trump’s tariff war.

Trump said in his speech, “You have Canada. That’s so great to have, in fact. The president called, and he wanted to know if it’s worth — well, he knew exactly what it is. He knew the importance. Where’s Canada, by the way? Where are you? He knew the importance of this.”

Mark Carney was on stage during this bizarre gaffe. He was later caught on hot mic telling Trump about his mistake. Carney said, “I’m glad you upgraded me to president.”

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had a light-hearted exchange after Trump completed his speech on Gaza. “I’m glad you upgraded me to ‘president,'” Carney told Trump, who had given shout-outs to visiting world leaders during his remarks. pic.twitter.com/Pq4ReA0d8m — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2025

To this, Trump responded, “Oh, did I?”

He then joked, “I’m sorry! At least it wasn’t Governor.”

Despite making headlines for the wrong reasons and getting trolled, Trump remains unbothered and follows what he deems fit.