Donald Trump Looks Frail in New Photos – Netizens Claim 82-Year-Old Joe Biden Looks Healthier

Donald Trump is often seen taking digs at former President Joe Biden’s health. He even ordered an investigation into Biden’s actions during his presidency, citing that efforts were made to “conceal Biden’s cognitive decline”. Trump called Biden’s use of an autopen illegal and claimed that his aides were making decisions on his behalf. Though Biden came forward and refuted Trump’s allegations, it didn’t stop Trump from spreading conspiracy theories about Biden’s health, as always!

While he leaves no chance to put Biden’s mental and physical health under scrutiny, he himself has been unable to escape health rumors either. Lately, there have been multiple signs of his failing health. From his bruised hands to swollen ankles, people have been pointing out evident signs that Trump has been facing some serious health issues.

And now, an X user posted recent pictures of Trump and Biden and drew a comparison between both of them. As 79-year-old Trump was seen on the golf course after a short hiatus of nearly six days, he looked a little pale. Meanwhile, 82-year-old Biden looked healthy and happy as he was seen enjoying a day out.

Political strategist Chris D. Jackson shared the collage and wrote, “Joe Biden vs Donald Trump today. Speaks for itself, doesn’t it? When’s the media going to wake up about Trump’s failing health and give it even half the coverage they obsessed over with Biden? Or are they just gonna wait until he keels over?”

Someone added, “Joe’s looking great! Still handsome and fit. The other thing looks like something that slithered out of a dust bin.”

Joe’s looking great! Still handsome and fit.

The MAGA Supporters, however, reminded the commentators of Biden’s cancer diagnosis. On May 19, the former President shared the news and wrote on social media, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Despite the diagnosis, Joe Biden is focusing on his work, health, and family. He is reportedly working on a book that will focus on his time as the US President.

While MAGA fans tried to sway the attention to Biden’s cancer diagnosis, netizens circled back to Trump’s health issues. The Trump administration initially claimed that the President was perfectly healthy. But when the signs started to show in public, the White House acknowledged that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Though it is not a life-threatening condition, it can severely impact the patient’s ability to work properly.

Trump mocked the disabled; mercilessly mocked Biden’s health, stopping short of extending mere human decency to him when Biden shared his stage 4 cancer diagnosis! Yet here he is: physically rotting in front of the whole wide world to see! Nature has a way of dealing with nasties pic.twitter.com/GSNwWgHam3 — ‘#Phil – Au -Sophie’ (@JoLassm) August 26, 2025

Meanwhile, concerns about Trump’s mental health have also been raised in the last few months. Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, has claimed on multiple occasions that her uncle is facing cognitive decline. She has also backed up her claims by citing the family’s history of dementia. Many experts have also stated clear signs that indicate that Trump could be in the early stages of dementia.

Trump and his administration, however, have refuted all the claims so far.