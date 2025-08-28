Donald Trump Keeps Sending Gavin Newsom One Item That Puts His ‘Unconstitutional’ Agenda on Display

Who needs entertainment shows when the current political scenario is delivering fresh episodes of spicy drama every day! In today’s episode of Donald Trump vs Gavin Newsom, the California Governor has taken another sharp jab at the President. His revelation, in fact, exposes Trump’s ‘unconstitutional’ plan of running for President in 2028.

On Wednesday, Newsom revealed that Trump won’t stop sending him the promotional merchandise, especially ‘Trump 2028’ hats. During an interview with Politico, he warned Americans about Trump’s intention not to leave the office in 2028.

“I don’t think Donald Trump wants another election,” Newsom said, highlighting Trump’s aggressive steps towards authoritarianism. Newsom’s comment wasn’t a blind attack on the President.

“I have two dozen Trump 2028 hats his folks keep sending me,” he said to back up his statement. He added that dismissing talk of Trump planning a third term would be naive.

Newsom: “I don’t think Donald Trump wants another election.” “This guy doesn’t believe in free and fair elections,” he tells our @ccadelago. “[Trump] tried to wreck this country. Were you there? Jan. 6.” More from Newsom’s @POLITICOLive interview👇 pic.twitter.com/JEtPP1ZcPp — POLITICO (@politico) August 28, 2025

When Politico’s Christopher Cadelago asked Gavin Newsom if he thinks Trump would run for president a third term, he replied, “Who spends $200 million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves?”

“This is serious, guys. This guy doesn’t believe in free and fair elections; he tried to wreck this country. He tried to light democracy on fire… Now he’s doing it in plain sight,” the Governor of California further warned.

The Constitution does not allow anyone to serve as President for more than two terms. However, there have been multiple instances when Trump expressed his desire to run for office in 2028. On top of it, the ‘Trump 2028’ hats further highlight his unconstitutional agenda.

In March this year, Trump told NBC News that he would like to run for a third term while adding that there are ‘methods’ to circumvent the 22nd Amendment if he wished. And if you are thinking that he’s been joking all along, then you are very wrong!