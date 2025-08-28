Donald Trump Keeps Sending Gavin Newsom One Item That Puts His ‘Unconstitutional’ Agenda on Display

Who needs entertainment shows when the current political scenario is delivering fresh episodes of spicy drama every day! In today’s episode of Donald Trump vs Gavin Newsom, the California Governor has taken another sharp jab at the President. His revelation, in fact, exposes Trump’s ‘unconstitutional’ plan of running for President in 2028.
On Wednesday, Newsom revealed that Trump won’t stop sending him the promotional merchandise, especially ‘Trump 2028’ hats. During an interview with Politico, he warned Americans about Trump’s intention not to leave the office in 2028.
“I don’t think Donald Trump wants another election,” Newsom said, highlighting Trump’s aggressive steps towards authoritarianism. Newsom’s comment wasn’t a blind attack on the President.
“I have two dozen Trump 2028 hats his folks keep sending me,” he said to back up his statement. He added that dismissing talk of Trump planning a third term would be naive.
Newsom: “I don’t think Donald Trump wants another election.”
“This guy doesn’t believe in free and fair elections,” he tells our @ccadelago. “[Trump] tried to wreck this country. Were you there? Jan. 6.”
More from Newsom’s @POLITICOLive interview👇 pic.twitter.com/JEtPP1ZcPp
— POLITICO (@politico) August 28, 2025
When Politico’s Christopher Cadelago asked Gavin Newsom if he thinks Trump would run for president a third term, he replied, “Who spends $200 million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves?”
“This is serious, guys. This guy doesn’t believe in free and fair elections; he tried to wreck this country. He tried to light democracy on fire… Now he’s doing it in plain sight,” the Governor of California further warned.
The Constitution does not allow anyone to serve as President for more than two terms. However, there have been multiple instances when Trump expressed his desire to run for office in 2028. On top of it, the ‘Trump 2028’ hats further highlight his unconstitutional agenda.
In March this year, Trump told NBC News that he would like to run for a third term while adding that there are ‘methods’ to circumvent the 22nd Amendment if he wished. And if you are thinking that he’s been joking all along, then you are very wrong!
“I’m not joking. I’m not joking. But … it is far too early to think about it,” he said during the interview.
“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump added.
Trump’s statements have sparked fear as many believe that he is slowly turning democracy into a dictatorship. Newsom’s latest comment further confirms that Trump’s not giving up on the idea of returning as president in 2028.
Lately, Newsom has been finding new ways every day to mock Trump. He first mimicked his signature social media style by writing in all caps and using the iconic “Thank you for your attention to this matter” in posts against the Republican leader.
He went ahead and fueled Trump’s dementia rumors this week as he shared a screenshot of a conversation with Grok where Newsom had asked the AI chatbot, “Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?”
https://t.co/qZw9UXmBlf pic.twitter.com/CSGyoDXXv7
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 26, 2025
Newsom’s post was in reaction to Donald Trump‘s clip in which he was saying that he had to force California to “turn on the water” after wildfires in the state earlier this year.
Later, Trump tried to humiliate Newsom for his ‘strange hand action’. Calling Newsom ‘incompetent’ in his rant, Trump added, “It’s a little weird, to be honest. There’s a little something shaky going on there.”
Newsom’s response was brutal.
“You really want to have the conversation about hands,” Newsom wrote as he poked fun at Trump’s bruised hand.