Gavin Newsom Threatens to ‘Punch’ Trump in the Face, Tears Into Texas Republicans

California Governor Gavin Newsom is throwing political haymakers, threatening to “punch” Donald Trump in the face while torching Texas Republicans over what he called “radical election rigging.”

According to Reuters, during a video press call with reporters, Newsom didn’t hold back when asked about Trump’s influence on the GOP. Brimming with frustration, the Democratic governor warned that America was “walking down a damn different path” under Trump’s watch. “It’s not about whether we play hardball anymore—it’s about how we play hardball,” Newsom said. Then came the jaw-dropper: “We are going to fight back and we’re going to punch this bully in the mouth.”

The metaphorical swing at Trump wasn’t a one-off. Newsom used the moment to frame himself as a fighter ready to push back against what he described as creeping authoritarianism. He accused Trump of bullying Republicans into submission and vowed that Democrats wouldn’t sit back while the rules of democracy were “vandalized.”

But it was on The Siren Podcast where Newsom turned his fire squarely on Texas Republicans. Pointing to their aggressive new redistricting plan, he scoffed at GOP lawmakers for falling in line behind Trump. “Look at these Republicans, cowering to this guy,” he said, referring to Trump. “Look at your Republican governor, used to claim to be a conservative. What a farce. Nothing conservative about this. By definition, nothing conservative about—this is radical rigging of a midterm election.”

Newsom didn’t let up, blasting Texas lawmakers for passing a congressional map that could hand the GOP as many as five new House seats. “Radical rigging of an election, destroying, vandalizing this democracy, the rule of law,” he continued. “So, I’m sorry, I know some people’s sensibilities. I respect and appreciate that, but right now, with all due respect, we’re walking down a damn different path.”

The governor made it clear he wasn’t mincing words anymore. “We’re fighting fire with fire, and we’re gonna punch these sons of b—-es in the mouth,” he said, leaving no doubt about how he views the GOP’s power grab.

His fury comes just as Texas Republicans advance their controversial redistricting plan, which passed the state House on Wednesday and heads to the Senate. If successful, the map could shift multiple seats into GOP hands ahead of next year’s midterms. Democrats across the country are fuming, calling it an outright attempt to lock in Trump-aligned power.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined the chorus, blasting the move as a “last gasp of a desperate party clinging to power.” She accused Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott of delivering a “rigged map” because “they can’t win on their record of stripping health care, tanking the economy and making families pay more with less.”

For Newsom, the fight is both national and personal. With whispers of a possible presidential run in his future, his scorched-earth rhetoric positions him as a Democratic brawler, unafraid to take direct swings at both Trump and his Republican allies.

Whether this helps him cement his image as the Democrats’ toughest fighter or risks turning off more cautious voters remains to be seen. But one thing is clear, Newsom has no intention of pulling his punches.