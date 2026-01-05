Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Breaks Silence On His Engagement To Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle has finally broken her silence on his engagement to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. The former Fox News host, in an interview with The New York Times, said,” I’m happy for Don. I wish him, of course, all the best.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. were engaged from 2020 to 2024. Kimberly Guilfoyle was married to Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, before he was the Governor of California. She went on to marry businessman Eric Villency, but got divorced in 2009.

Kimberly Guilfoyle addressed ex Donald Trump Jr.’s engagement to Bettina Anderson publicly for the first time. https://t.co/zhWoboQYVZ — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 5, 2026

Guilfoyle has largely remained silent about Donald Trump Jr.’s engagement to Bettina Anderson. However, a source close to Kimberly was quoted as saying by People magazine, “Kimberly knows Don well, and they’re still great friends, but she has major concerns when it comes to his relationship with Bettina.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle is currently a US ambassador to Greece. Per the source quoted by People, Kimberly Guilfoyle had a tough time dealing with the news. “The engagement was difficult for Kimberly to see, and she felt it only added to her doubts about the relationship. She only wants the best for Don, but she isn’t convinced Bettina is well-suited for Don or that what they have is the real deal. Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn’t believe it’s built to last,” the source said.

Donald Trump Jr. was also briefly married to Vanessa Trump. The marriage ended in 2018, and they have five kids together. They are parents to 18-year-old Kai, Donald III, who is 16, Tristan, 14, 13-year-old Spencer, and Chloe, 11. Vanessa is reportedly said to be dating golfer Tiger Woods.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. announced his engagement to Bettina Anderson in an awkward session at a Christmas Reception hosted by Donald Trump. A dazed Donald Trump Jr. said during the announcement, “I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well.”

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged. Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

Trump Jr. continued during the engagement announcement, “I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes.’ ” Meanwhile, this is what Bettina had to say about getting engaged to Trump Jr. “This has been the most unforgettable weekend. I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you.”

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. celebrated Christmas together in New York, and photos from their festivities went viral. Sharing photos from their Christmas celebrations together, Donald Trump Jr wrote in his Instagram caption, “Grateful for this season, for family, for my smurfs, and for all the blessings that matter most. Merry Christmas, everyone.”

Bettina is seen flaunting her engagement ring in the pictures. The socialite dropped this comment on Trump Jr.’s Christmas album, “You are my greatest gift and biggest blessing! I love you.” The album also features Don Jr’s kids with his former wife Vanessa.

Bettina was also Donald Trump Jr.’s plus one at the wedding of a billionaire’s daughter in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in November last year, where the two danced to Bollywood songs.