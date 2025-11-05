Gavin Newsom Ends Speech With Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Catchphrase – Internet Loses It

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a powerful speech after the passage of Prop 50. One notable moment came when he ended his speech with his ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s famous quote, “the best moment is yet to come.”

58-year-old Newsom used this dialogue that Kimberly said five years ago. He used the line while warning that Donald Trump poses a threat to democracy ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-fiancée, said the best is yet to come after her speech at the 2020 Republican convention. Newsom’s fans quickly noticed the reference.

Newsom ends remarks by saying, “the best is yet to come.” Subtle dig at the ex? pic.twitter.com/MT7zL0HMf3 — Ryan McKenna (@rwmckenna) November 5, 2025



One X user was surprised and posted, “Did I, swear to God, just hear Gavin Newsom say, ‘the best is yet to come?’ His ex-wife’s tagline at the Republican convention? what a hoot.” another one added, “Oh my god, Gavin Newsom just ended his speech with, ‘The best is yet to come.’ Who remembers?? IYKYK.”

One of them was not too impressed with it, “Would someone tell Gavin Newsom *not* to say “the best is yet to come” He used it last night on MSNBC and it was jarring! All I could hear was Kim Guilfoyle yelling it out.”

Did I, swear to God, just hear Gavin Newsom say, “the best is yet to come”? His ex-wife’s tagline at the Republican convention? what a hoot. — kimothyanne-#BBBCrew 🇬🇦🟦 🌈⚓#IndictThemAll (@kimby55) November 5, 2025



Fourth one commented, “And to quote Gavin Newsom ‘the best is yet to come,’ right #Kimberly Guilfoyle.” Some users even speculated he took a deliberate dig at his ex and added this quote in the end to ruffle some feathers.

Newsom may have drawn attention for echoing his ex-wife’s words, but the other components of speech are powerful.

He said, “Donald Trump does not believe in fair and free elections, period. And full stop. Next year is the 250th anniversary of the best of the Roman Republic, the best of Greek democracy, this fundamental notion of a system of checks and balances of popular sovereignty, the rule of law, Mr. President, the rule of law, not the rule of Don.”

He hopes Prop 50 will help ensure Democrats have additional seats in the House. Although California Republicans and the MAGA community aren’t thrilled, the majority of voters made it possible.