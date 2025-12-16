Donald Trump Jr. Awkwardly Announces Engagement to New Girlfriend, Says He “Does the Ranting Really Well”

Donald Trump Jr. is getting hitched!! President Donald Trump’s son announced his engagement to girlfriend Bettina Anderson in a rather awkward speech during the Christmas Reception his father recently hosted.

Once his father beckoned him to take it away, Trump Jr. straightened himself up and confidently talked into it. However, all that confidence quickly gave way to nervous, awkward energy. Trump Jr. claimed he was at a “loss for words,” since he usually “rants and raves” efficiently, but something about this particular address felt different.

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged. Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

He went on to wish fellow reporters and viewers watching season’s greetings, and then awkwardly announced his engagement to Anderson. Trump Jr. lovingly turned to her and said, “Uh…And, to thank Bettina for…that one word, Yes!”

But he wasn’t finished speaking yet. Trump Jr. also recalled their proposal when he went down on one knee and popped the question. He continued to awkwardly stumble over his words, saying, “If you’re gonna go down there, it’s like you’re gonna go and you’re trying to ask and you’re not sure what the answer is going to be.”

Calling that daunting and “rough” moment of the remote possibility of her saying no, he highlighted Bettina’s final answer, saying, “She said yes, so that’s a big win for the end of the year.” Those present continued to express their delight for the two by clapping and cheering them on.

Don Jr & his girlfriend Bettina at a Toys for Tots event last week ❤️🧸 pic.twitter.com/oRo7t9Sc2i — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) December 10, 2025

The glowing fiancée and future daughter-in-law of the President was also given the honor of saying a few words to her to-be-hubby. In contrast to her future husband’s awkward speech, Anderson appeared cool and confident. Subtly flaunting the glistening diamond ring on her finger, she happily said, “Wow! What a privilege it is to be in the White House, Mr. President.”

The socialite went on to thank Trump for hosting the lavish reception and even thanked his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, for the ethereal Christmas decorations at the White House. Anderson gushed, saying, “These decorations, am I right? Aren’t they unbelievable?” Her compliment of Melania not only drew cheers from the crowd but a very proud nod of approval from her future father-in-law.

Anderson concluded her speech by recalling the “most unforgettable weekend” of her life, especially since she gets to marry her beau. Like any gushing bride-to-be, Anderson claimed she “felt like the luckiest girl in the world.” After delivering such a heartwarming speech, both Anderson and Trump Jr. thanked the MAGA leader and left the stage with many continuing to clap and cheer as they returned to their place.

Congratulations to them both! pic.twitter.com/fMXjQEr2Ko — “Shall Not Be Infringed” 🔫🇺🇸 (@jasoho1) December 16, 2025

Congratulations were naturally in order for the soon-to-be-married couple. Netizens flooded the comment section of the announcement made by Laura Loomer on her account. Several said, “Congratulations Trump Jr.!!” Another said, “This is amazing news!” A third one exclaimed, “I love this so much! Congratulations to the happy and in love couple!”

Likewise, many extended their heartfelt wishes to Trump Jr., and Anderson, with many others wondering when the big day is. Details about their wedding, including the date, among other things, are yet to be announced.