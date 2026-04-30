Donald Trump Jr. Likely to Follow Father’s Footsteps in Amazon’s ‘Apprentice’ Reboot

Amazon is in preliminary talks to relaunch the reality TV show ‘The Apprentice’ featuring Donald Trump Jr. as the host, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal. The report cited people familiar with the matter who said the talks began early last year. The timeline coincides with the start of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

'The Apprentice' Reboot With Donald Trump Jr. as Host Reportedly Under Early Discussion at Amazon https://t.co/PsEZHymD8l — Variety (@Variety) April 30, 2026

The potential series would stream on Prime Video. Sources told the Journal that the project is part of a broader company effort. The goal is to provide content that appeals to the president and his conservative supporters. The report noted that the Trump family has benefited financially from Amazon’s recent programming decisions. This includes the company’s reported purchase of a documentary about Melania Trump for about $40 million.

“Amazon’s deliberations about rebooting the TV show—and potentially casting Trump’s son in the starring role—is the latest example of how it has sought programming that would appeal to the president and his base of conservative supporters,” the Wall Street Journal report said.

Mike Hopkins, the head of Amazon MGM Studios, reportedly began discussing the reboot with other executives. Amazon has not released an official statement regarding the production status of the show.

In a separate development, Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, have delayed their wedding due to the ongoing war with Iran. The Daily Mail reported that the couple does not believe a large celebration is appropriate while U.S. military operations continue in the Middle East.

The war, which began two months ago, has resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members. Reports indicate that more than 381 Americans have been wounded. Casualties in Iran include more than 1,200 people and 10,000 others are wounded.

While a ceasefire is currently in effect, a formal peace agreement has not yet been reached.

The insider stated, “They will have a celebration at the due time, at the White House,” an “inner circle” source told the publication. “But you know they’re waiting for the right moment because of what’s happening in the world. They want to wait until that settles.”

Donald Trump Jr's wedding date to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson is being put on hold 👀 https://t.co/tST7YglPhj 🔗 pic.twitter.com/Dv6NL8bVSG — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 29, 2026

The insider further said, “They’re waiting and so they may have a very, very intimate, extremely intimate celebration at the White House, just family members. But still, when it’s appropriate. And at the moment it’s not appropriate. If everything sorts itself out and it’s a good time to do it. But not right now.”

Trump Jr., 48, and Anderson, 39, became engaged in December 2025 at Camp David. Two weeks ago, the couple held a wedding shower at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Most family and friends attended the luncheon. However, President Trump and Melania Trump were not present.

Trump Jr. and Anderson have not yet announced a new date for the wedding. Representatives for the Trump family said the timing remains dependent on international development.