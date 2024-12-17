Donald Trump Jr. Finally Opens Up About Split With Kimberly Guilfoyle: “I Could Not..."

President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was recently spotted in Palm Beach, Florida, holding hands with socialite and model, Bettina Anderson, amid ongoing speculation about his relationship with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Although Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have not yet publicly announced their split, the latter recently opened up about the matter, seemingly confirming that they are no longer together. He stressed that they will always have a 'special bond' and hinted that the split was amicable.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Don Jr. said, “Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond.” He also celebrated Guilfoyle’s potential role as US ambassador to Greece. As reported by Page Six, he said, “I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father's administration.” Additionally, Don Jr. defended Guilfoyle against the criticism she was facing from the media lately. He said, “Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids is just embarrassing themselves.”

He further praised Guilfoyle and said, “She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president. The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever...Since the very beginning, no one on Team Trump has worked harder than Kimberly to help elect and re-elect my father—and no one deserves this ambassadorship more than she does.”

Meanwhile, Don Jr.’s new beau Anderson made an appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention, sitting directly behind the former couple, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle. Since then, Don Jr. has taken several other steps to formally bring Anderson into the family fold—both in person and in the media. She was introduced at a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, with ongoing reports suggesting that the Trumps were never fond of Guilfoyle; with her fashion choices allegedly also not helping her case. Insider accounts also claimed that Don Jr. had been expressing frustrations about Guilfoyle’s dressing style long before their relationship ended. Furthermore, as per reports, throughout this year, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle frequently argued at events, with tensions allegedly reaching a breaking point in front of guests, as reported by HOLA! magazine.

As for the new couple, according to a source, they were spotted having a private night on Anderson's birthday, which Don Jr. marked with expensive jewelry and champagne. They mingled with the others in the buffet line before settling into a velvet-ribbon VIP area. Their relationship is still in its early stages, according to another insider, but their loved ones are hopeful and encouraging.