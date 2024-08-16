When Wendy Williams' Loved Ones Feared for Her Well-Being as She Made Questionable 'New Friends'

Wendy Williams, a former queen of daytime television, has been struggling with addiction and health issues for some time now. Her loved ones are growing increasingly concerned about her well-being, as she continues to surround herself with a questionable new group of friends. The U.S. Sun reports that according to a source close to The Wendy Williams Show host, the few friends that are coming around are causing some concern for those who truly care about her. The real concern, however, arises when Wendy has people over at her house. "She has jewelry and designer purses lying around,” the insider said. "Wendy is not in the best state of mind. So, unfortunately, people will take advantage of that."

It's no secret that Wendy has been battling several health issues in recent years, including Graves' disease, lymphedema, and substance abuse. Last year, she was absent for most of her final season of The Wendy Williams Show due to these health issues. In September 2022, she checked herself into rehab in California for "severe alcohol use." Despite previously claiming to be sober, Wendy had several public incidents involving alcohol before seeking treatment. After her rep confirmed to OK! that "Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," in October 2022, she seemingly went back to her old ways. In late October, an insider said that Williams was "looking to party" mere days after returning to New York. "Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party," a source said at the time, noting she went out alone.

"She has no real friends, and she's randomly texting people looking to party," they added. The 58-year-old was then seen in March drinking alone at her favorite eatery, Fresco by Scotto before she made her way to NYC gay hotspot, The Townhouse. One incident in particular, which occurred in March of this year, raised concerns among her loved ones. Wendy was reportedly caught drinking alcoholic beverages while barhopping on a Friday night. She was seen drinking "cosmos" with a group of people she had just met. Later, when asked what she wanted to drink, she allegedly said, "Something to get me drunk." This behavior is certainly alarming, especially since she has struggled with addiction in the past.

Reports have surfaced that she was filming her new show in her hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey. According to eyewitnesses, she was seen sitting on a throne chair that was set up on the boardwalk. In the entertainment industry, it's unfortunately not uncommon to see celebrities fall victim to addiction. The pressures of fame and success can often lead to a downward spiral if not properly managed. Wendy's struggles serve as a reminder that no one is immune to these issues, regardless of their status or success.

