Donald Trump Jr. Checks If Dad’s Still Breathing! Calls Trump to Confirm He’s Not Dead

Donald Trump Jr. himself fell prey to the swirling rumors surrounding his father’s death. The internet was busy speculating about the President’s health last week. Some even claimed that Donald Trump had already died. Don Jr. opened up about how he called his father to take a dig at the false rumors.

The President’s son opened up about the conversation he had with his father over the weekend. Don Jr. shared that the rampant rumors prompted him to call his father up.

“I called my father over the weekend and be like, ‘Hey, just want to make sure you’re not dead,’” the President’s son shared. While in conversation with Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza, Don Jr. noted that he had full knowledge of the fact that his father was busy playing golf with his children at the time.

“’I know my daughter’s playing golf with you as we speak, you know, I keep reading about it on Twitter, so I just want to make sure,’” the 47-year-old noted. He even revealed how the President had no clue about the death rumors. His son said that the 79-year-old “didn’t even know what I was talking about.”

Trump was photographed alongside his grandchildren at a golfing session at his golf club in Virginia. The pictures marked the first time in almost a week that the President stepped out in the public eye. He was photographed at the White House when he was leaving for Virginia.

If Donald Trump is Dead

Then who is going to play golf

Is he his body double pic.twitter.com/XdcrMIFMqG — NightSpecter (@NightSpecter0) August 30, 2025

The pictures weren’t enough as proof of the President being alive, according to netizens. Social media users who were convinced that Trump’s health was declining or that he was dead came up with an increasingly bizarre theory.

People were quick to claim that the man photographed by the media wasn’t the President himself at all. Netizens claimed that the White House officials were involved in a massive health cover-up. Some even claimed that they had hired a body double to appear in front of the public eye while the President was recovering.

It’s fake news about Donald Trump “TRUMP IS DEAD” and “No One Mourns the Wicked” are trending because of unsubstantiated rumors that Trump is dying and Democrats are thinking wishfully.#Trump #TrumpIsDead pic.twitter.com/PBeibE4gfa — ShivmLodhi (@ShivmLodhi) August 30, 2025

The speculation reached new heights, which prompted the President himself to step in and clear the air. Trump took to Truth Social to reveal that he was doing well. “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” he wrote in a post on the platform.

JD Vance and his ill-timed comment played a major role in the speculation about the President’s death. In a recent interview, the VCP spoke about how he would be ready to take on the role of the President if a “tragedy” were to befall Trump. In the blink of an eye, “#whereistrump” and “TRUMP IS DEAD” started trending on X.