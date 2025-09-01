Donald Trump Speaks Up After Bizarre Body-Double Rumors Start Making the Rounds

Donald Trump’s absence throughout the past week has led speculation to peak. Rumors have started to run rampant on social media, with some even claiming that the President has passed away. The speculation hasn’t been put to rest even after Trump himself took to social media to assure the public about his well-being.

Trump was last spotted during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The 79-year-old’s health has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. Taking into consideration that he is the oldest person to be inaugurated as President in the history of the United States, the speculation has only risen.

In July, it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The revelation came after an unusually severe swelling was observed in Trump’s ankles. A strange bruise also made an appearance on the 79-year-old’s hand a few weeks ago.

A White House physician’s note revealed that the bruising that evoked worry was a result of “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.” Karoline Leavitt also revealed how the President had been “thoroughly examined” by medical professionals who found him to be fit.

Regardless of the constant reassurance from the White House officials, nothing is putting the netizens’ doubts about Trump’s health at ease this time. He remained away from the public eye until Sunday. At around 10 am, the 79-year-old was seen leaving the White House for the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

People are making speculations about Trump’s health because he hasn’t been seen for several days–everything from stroke to heart failure. I wish people would wait for all the facts before jumping to conclusions. There’s no evidence he has a heart. Everyone needs to chill out. — 🏴‍☠️Maddox🏴‍☠️ (@maddoxrules) August 30, 2025

He was photographed both at the White House and at the golfing outing, which was not enough for people to stop speculating. Some even came up with a bizarre body double theory. “Fellow Patriots New photo of Trump is clearly a body double. WH sources say he passed away Friday due to Limum Coli,” one user wrote.

“Look at his photos today: Notice how he’s with two diminutive people (grandchildren) so that when people look at him, they can’t speculate accurately on his height?” a user on Reddit noted. The same user claimed that the “dude” in the photos did not look like the President at all.

Another user took to X to post the same photos while claiming that the President’s face and body looked “wrong.” They added, “This does not look like Trump.”

Fellow Patriots 🇺🇸New photo of Trump is clearly a body double. WH sources say he passed away 🕊️ Friday due to Limum Coli. Deep State spent 36 hours prepping DJT 2.0 for his new life. Fellow Patriots, we must NOT support anything this CIA plant President has to say. RIP 45/47🇺🇸✝️ pic.twitter.com/PzZAMrjL3a — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) August 30, 2025

Saturday morning was when people started taking to various social media apps to claim that “TRUMP DIED.” Hordes more claimed, “TRUMP IS DEAD.” On the same day, #whereistrump also started trending on X.

The speculation got to the point where the President himself had to speak up against the rumors claiming that he was dead. Trump took to Truth Social to dismiss the rumors while revealing that he had “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.” Even the public declaration from the President himself hasn’t seemed to put the speculation to rest.