Donald Trump Jr. Admits He Can’t ‘Pay’ Someone to Manage His Social Media Because ‘Who Would Post Some of This Stuff?’

Keeping up with the other members of the Trump family, Donald Trump Jr. also makes headlines frequently, though not always for the right reasons. The eldest son of President Donald Trump often faces severe trolls because of the kind of online image he has made for himself, and now Donald Trump Jr. has revealed he single-handedly manages his social media.

Talking to his daughter, Kai Trump, for her project for psychology class, Donald Trump Jr. asked, “People ask me, ‘Who does your social media?’ It’s like, well, do you see my social media?” He then added, “Do you think I could actually pay someone to do my social media? Like, you’d be sitting on eggshells all day waiting to get fired, because who would post some of this stuff?”

Trump Jr., who is a self-proclaimed meme king, added: “You can’t let the comments from the peanut gallery affect who you are, whether it’s politics or anything, but especially online. Like, you have to be authentic. If you’re real, they may not like it, but they still respect you. Even if they don’t like you, they understand that you’re effective.”

He further stated, “And when you see people flip-flop, and you know, they change their opinion based on the views of others, but not for any real way, but only because they’re getting influenced by the hate campaign, not the truth. That’s a problem, and people see that weakness, and they don’t respect it.”

Trump Jr. has quite a good social media presence as he has more than 10 million followers on Instagram, where he posts political memes and videos, which are often considered to be offensive. For instance, Trump Jr. posted an AI-generated image of the fictional character Franklin the Turtle. The post was a jab at Democratic Minnesota governor Tim Walz as Trump Jr. called him “ret- – ded.”

Trump’s eldest was then slammed by the publisher of Franklin the Turtle books for using their character for such memes. Trump Jr. himself acknowledged his posts were “grossly inappropriate” during the assassinated right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

He said, “Anyone who’s seen me on social media knows, I’m far more likely to crack a joke or get myself in trouble for posting some grossly inappropriate memes than I am to shed a tear.”

Trump Jr.’s quest to remain authentic on social media by sharing problematic and offensive memes has often landed him in hot water. Moreover, his appearance in some interviews and live sessions has also prompted netizens to speculate whether he was high while being in front of the camera.

Despite the criticism and trolling, Trump Jr. shows no signs of changing the kind of digital footprints he is leaving behind. His own party members also get mocked and made fun of by his choice of memes. For instance, in October, he shared a picture of Vice President JD Vance in a curly wig and captioned it, “When memes become reality!!! Happy Halloween everyone.”

While that was a good-natured jab at someone who works along with him while sharing a similar political ideology, not all of Trump Jr.’s funny memes come from a place of good humor, and that is what primarily leads to the criticisms.