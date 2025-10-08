Donald Trump Jr. Slams Fox News in Bizarre Rant – But Netizens Can’t Stop Talking About His ‘Resting Coke Face’

Donald Trump Jr. has drawn a lot of attention to himself for going on a rant mode against Fox News. The well-known right-leaning outlet has come under Trump Jr.’s wrath for its apparent “bias” against Trump.

Appearing on The Chris Salcedo Show, Trump Jr. said that the channel has been twisting his father’s stories and also added that it was ridiculous. Moreover, on October 6, in an interview with Newsmax, he also explained that he has stopped watching the network.

Going in a full-on rant mode, Trump Jr. said, “They try so hard to be unbiased that they’re actually biased against conservatives at this point. But this shouldn’t be surprising. These are networks that banned me for two-and-a-half. I’m barely on anymore. I know my father was banned.”

Trump Jr. claimed that Fox News has been trying too hard to show both sides of US politics, and that has eventually made them lean more towards the side of the Democrats. Commenting more on the same, he said, “They let someone go unfettered for hours talking about these things without anyone pushing back. They allow them to spew their narrative, which is, as we’ve seen for the last few years, all lies.”

His jab was probably aimed at “Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona’s recent Fox News interview with White House correspondent Peter Doocy,” as OK Magazine reported.

However, surprisingly enough, it was not Trump Jr.’s allegations against Fox News that got netizens worked up. Instead, it was his overexcited demeanor and way of talking that caught the attention. One user directly commented, “Say no to drugs, kids.”

Another one added, “Looks like severe dry mouth from overuse of the happy powder.” Another person opined, “He can’t feel his face.” The comments did not stop here as one user said, “Dude has resting coke face.” Another one added, “They gotta get that guy into rehab. Stat. I’d be very worried if he were my son or brother.”

There was also a section of netizens who wondered if Trump Jr. was “withdrawing and tweaking all at the same time” as he appeared “so high” with “massive amounts of Adderall onboard.” Another user summed the whole thing rather humorously, saying, “He seems to be cocaine glitching again.”

While Trump Jr.’s way of speaking and appearance stole the show as he spoke against Fox News, it should be kept in mind that his words were completely aligned with what Trump has said about Fox News in recent times.

On October 5, Trump’s Truth Social post read, “Why is Fox News and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare?”

This shows how the father and son are united in bashing networks that give even a little space for some opposing voice. Now, with netizens so bluntly putting out drug concerns for Trump Jr., it now remains to be seen if he or Trump himself has anything to offer in retaliation.