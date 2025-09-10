Donald Trump Jr. Teams Up With Conor McGregor Despite Fighter’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Donald Trump Jr. has again found himself in the headlines, and this time, it’s his latest career move that landed him there. The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump has officially joined forces with Conor McGregor.

For the unversed, McGregor is the disgraced Irish UFC fighter who has been found liable for r—.

However, this has not deterred Don Jr. from joining hands with McGregor as a strategic advisor to Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd. MMA. Inc. made the announcement this week, and it quickly fueled speculation about the future of this partnership. The partnership could become one of the most controversial alliances on the global stage.

According to the company, Trump Jr. will advise the board and management. His area of expertise would include expanding MMA.Inc’s combat sports platforms, training programs, and global fan engagement initiatives.

McGregor has never been one to shy away from spectacle. He has hailed the news as “amazing” and has described Trump Jr. as a “business powerhouse.” He has also said that he is ready to accelerate their commercial ambitions.

The former UFC fighter also declared that “the Trumps and the McGregors” represent a “truly iconic team” and that this alliance will strengthen relations between Ireland and America.

$MMA Soars 🚀 Donald Trump Jr. Joins UFC as Strategic Advisor, Teaming Up with Conor McGregor to Further Fuel $MMA‘s Momentum. 🔹 BJJLink Powers UFC Gym Global Expansion 🌍 🔹 SaaS Revenue to Grow 188% by Early 2025 📈 Resistance at $3.55 🎯Next Target $4.74 pic.twitter.com/r2Zbz2t6Lk — John Jescavage (@JescavageJohn) September 9, 2025

These two figures coming together are about more than just sports and business. They represent how controversies, scandals, and questionable reputations are now becoming a foundation of success and marketing.

Scandals have marred McGregor’s career. This includes a civil court ruling last year that found him liable for rape, which led him to nearly $250,000 in damages and an additional $2 million in legal fees.

Conor McGregor has been found liable for rape, arrested for robbery, and been allegedly involved in a number of sexual assaults and acts of violence. The Trump White House welcomes him with open arms for St. Patrick’s Day! pic.twitter.com/6tc0G2i9SI — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) March 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. might not have had any scandal, but he has been one of the longest-standing outspoken defenders of his father and his polarising presidency. Don Jr. stood by his father during all the allegations of sexual assault and is no stranger to public backlash.

The partnership, therefore, has raised a provocative question: In today’s society, is being infamous and scandal-ridden almost a requirement?

The alliance between Trump Jr. and McGregor definitely makes sense for their supporters. Both men command global recognition, have a loyal fan base, and can dominate headlines.

Together, they can generate buzz and attract attention.

However, critics view this partnership as a dangerous blending of scandal and less of a strategy. By getting into business with McGregor, Trump Jr. has risked making the Trump brand all about controversy and indecency.

🇮🇪 BREAKING: Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Simon Harris, has ordered his Party to BLOCK independent candidates, including frontrunner Conor McGregor, from running for President of Ireland. This is completely undemocratic. The Irish people cannot stand for this! pic.twitter.com/cvTpCwZbB7 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) September 7, 2025

McGregor’s willingness to embrace the Trump name is a clear indication that he wants to capitalise on his assault charges and then get into politics in his country, and maybe start the right-wing movement there.

Observers are also arguing that this alliance highlights a troubling trend: the greater your public notoriety, the larger your audience. And a larger audience means higher profit and a higher ticket price.

McGregor has completely embraced the narrative. On X, he posted and welcomed Don Jr.’s arrival into the team.

Amazing news! ‼️ Welcome aboard my friend, and now business partner @DonaldJTrumpJr, to our highly skilled team at https://t.co/qRjyXNrkbc As the sport of mixed martial arts has grown exponentially over the last decade, so too has the interest and curiosity to train martial… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 9, 2025

“With a business powerhouse like Don Jr. joining our team, we are set to amplify our message and accelerate our commercialisation like never before!” He wrote.

His words suggest that he is not worried about the controversy but is instead relishing the attention it brings to MMA Inc.

Only time will tell if this partnership thrives or implodes. But one thing is for sure: the world can’t look away.