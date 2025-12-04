“Looks Like He’s Shrinking” – Trump Jr.’s Video Message Sparks Mockery as Viewers Accuse Him of Being ‘High’ and Filming in PJs

Donald Trump Jr. recently took to social media and posted a video message urging Tennessee voters to back the Republican candidate. His call for support took a bizarre turn as netizens were more concerned about his appearance.

Trump Jr. was seen dressed oddly, making wild hand gestures that were difficult to ignore. Moreover, people couldn’t help but notice what appeared to be a vague imitation of his father.

The 47-year-old said, “Our superpower as conservatives is to sit it out, to say we got what we wanted in the big one for president and we’re going to sit everything else out.”

“You may end up with this lunatic representing you. So, Tennessee, call everyone you know. If you know someone in the 7th District, get out there and vote. Call them. Apathy will let this person be in charge,” he warned the citizens.

His video message came as fear grew within MAGA circles about losing the Republican-held district after Democrats had a sweeping victory in all major races in the off-year elections last month.

But Trump Jr.’s message fell flat, and people were more concerned about his condition than the election itself.

While reposting Trump Jr.’s video on Threads, MeidasTouch editor Ronald Filipkowski wrote on Monday night, “Junior is melting down tonight about the special election tomorrow in TN, which should be a cakewalk for Republicans. But it isn’t, thanks to his dad’s unpopularity.”

As the video went viral, netizens grabbed the opportunity to mock Don Jr.’s appearance and ask whether he was okay. The first thing that caught everyone’s attention wasn’t Don Jr.’s warning but his “missing” shoulders.

“Where are his shoulders?” a curious netizen asked.

Another said, “Very small shoulders. They don’t fit.” Someone added, “He’s got some seriously feminine shoulders.”

Mocking Trump Jr.’s choice of clothing while delivering such an important message, someone questioned, “Why in PJs?”

A Threads user wrote, “Someone zoom in on those pupils. Lawdamercy.”

“When you’re so high you forget you’re in your jammies in front of the camera,” reads another troll comment. Someone added that Trump Jr. “looks like he’s shrinking.”

Despite the trolling, Republicans ultimately held the district, as Trump-endorsed Matt Van Epps defeated Democratic State Rep. Aftyn Behn. The rep-elect was sworn in to the House of Representatives on Dec. 4.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “Congratulations, you’re now a member of the 119th Congress!”