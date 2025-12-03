Donald Trump Isn’t on Tennessee’s Ballot – But He’s Still Running the Show

They say never underestimate the power of a common man, but when it comes to Tennessee politics, many argue you can’t underestimate Donald Trump‘s pull either. If there is someone who can steal all the limelight despite his name being absent from the ballot of an election cycle, it has to be the U.S. President. His unmistakable presence in Tennessee politics is a clear example of his firm hold on the attention of voters.

Not just in small-town campaign stops or fundraising appeals, Trump’s influence shaped the way candidates spoke and how voters organized in the Tennessee elections.

It’s also worth noting that Trump has performed overwhelmingly well. He has broken several records earlier by earning some of his highest margins in the South during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. This win has helped him become a durable political identity there. It’s surprising to see how the learnings of the Trump era have shaped the careers of many Republican candidates, and it continues to have a strong influence on everyone.

News:

Tuesday’s surprisingly competitive special election in Tennessee, after President Trump won the district by 22 percentage points last year, shows that Republicans may be in trouble with their base for midterm elections.

The Washington Post — Valentina Yund (@VYundina) December 3, 2025

If you are someone who followed the candidates this year and kept track of their campaign speeches, then you will know how they regularly invoked Donald’s tone and policy language. Some of the obvious references to border security, cultural issues in schools and some other topics are proof of how the U.S. President’s beliefs are being followed even when he is not around. Also, it shows how candidates are adopting Trump-style messaging without directly invoking his name.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidates face a major challenge of how to follow Donald Trump’s policies without actually centering their campaigns around him. Many candidates have shifted their focus on local issues such as healthcare, infrastructure, school funding and others, rather than attacking Trump directly. They know that doing so might agitate his strongest supporters in the state and this can go against them.

Many reports state that Tennesseans in some small church gatherings and other events speak highly of Donald Trump and address him as the symbol of political authenticity. In fact, the political conversations of many young voters still revolve around Trump-related conflicts and they are aware of his influence.

This is the irony that Tennessee politics is dealing with currently. Donald Trump and his influence is everywhere, yet the candidates are leaving no stone unturned in proving that they are not completely dependent on him.

No one can deny the fact that even off the ballot, Trump remains one of the most powerful political forces. He is not just a former president, but a name or rather a brand that continues to shape Tennessee’s identity.