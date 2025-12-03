Donald Trump: ‘Its Biden’s Fault’, Pardons Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar On Bribery Charges

Donald Trump claims Henry Cuellar was targeted by Joe Biden for criticizing his immigration policies.

In yet another cry of “its Joe Biden’s fault,” Donald Trump has pardoned Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar after he was charged with bribery and conspiracy. In a federal bribery and conspiracy case on Wednesday, Trump pardoned Democratic representative Henry Cuellar and his wife, citing what he termed a “weaponized” justice system.

The president posted on social media that the congressman and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, are facing prosecution as the representative was critical of Joe Biden’s immigration policy. In his social media post, Donald Trump wrote that Cueller “bravely spoke out against Open Borders” and went on to accuse Biden of targeting the congressman and his wife “simply for speaking the TRUTH”.

Cuellar, 69, and his wife Imelda were charged by federal authorities for accepting $600,000 in exchange for him advancing the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a Mexican bank. Due to this, the Democrat is accused of agreeing to influence legislation favorable to that country and to deliver a pro-Azerbaijan speech on the US House floor. However, Cuellar claims he and his wife are innocent and despite the allegations, he was reelected to his South Texas seat in November.

Politico reports that Cuellar told a small group of Democrats on Wednesday that he has no plans to switch parties following Trump’s pardon. Moreover, he has just filed for re-election in South Texas. In a statement following his indictment, the congressman has denied any criminal allegations.

In a post on X, Cuellar wrote, “I want to thank President Trump for his tremendous leadership and for taking the time to look at the facts. I thank God for standing with my family and I during this difficult time. This decision clears the air and lets us move forward for South Texas.

This pardon gives us a clean slate. The noise is gone. The work remains. And I intend to meet it head on.

Thank you Mr. President, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”

Trump’s reaction comes as Cuellar has been a vocal critic of Joe Biden and his immigration policies and believed he was too influenced by his party’s left-leaning on immigration.

“They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their far left Agenda, and Agenda that, if left unchecked, will obliterate our magnificent country,” Trump wrote.

Included in Donald Trump’s Truth Social Post was a letter from Cuellar’s children. The children said their parents are “good, decent people who have spent their lives giving more than they’ve taken.” They raised concerns that “our father’s independence and honesty may have contributed to how this case began.”

While his critics might find it unlikely, this isn’t the first time the president has dropped charges against a Democrat. In February, 2025, a bribery charge was tossed by the Justice Department against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. However, this was reportedly in an effort to gain Adams’ cooperation in immigration enforcement in the city.

These incidents represent the president’s recent extensive use of his clemency powers since retaking office. This includes the recent pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was facing a 45-year prison sentence in 2024 on drug trafficking charges.

Axios reports Trump was asked in an October interview whether he would pardon Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son. “I wouldn’t take it off the books,” he told conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt.