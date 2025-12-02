Trump Pardons Ex-Honduras President Hernández’s 45-Year Drug Trafficking Sentence

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is a free man after getting a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. He no longer has to serve a 45-year sentence related to drug trafficking and weapons charges. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed that he was released from U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in West Virginia on Monday.

His wife, Ana García, was quick to publicly express her gratitude to Trump early Tuesday. She shared the news on X along with a screenshot of the bureau’s inmate listing. She mentioned that the past four years had been full of “pain, waiting, and difficult challenges,” adding that her husband’s freedom came “thanks to the presidential pardon granted by President Donald Trump.”

¡Dios es fiel y nunca falla! Ayer, lunes 1 de diciembre de 2025, vivimos un día que jamás olvidaremos. Después de casi cuatro años de dolor, de espera y de pruebas difíciles, mi esposo Juan Orlando Hernández VOLVIÓ a ser un hombre libre, gracias al perdón presidencial otorgado… pic.twitter.com/OBjdAShAWo — Ana García de Hernández (@anagarciacarias) December 2, 2025

Hernández’s conviction stemmed from a major U.S. investigation that accused him of accepting bribes from drug traffickers and helping smuggle over 400 tons of cocaine into the United States. According to NBC News, Prosecutors painted him as someone who used his political clout to protect traffickers while pretending to be a champion against drugs.

During his sentencing in 2024, Judge P. Kevin Castel noted that the punishment should act as a warning for “well educated, well-dressed” people who think their positions can shield them from consequences. He pointed out that the evidence showed Hernández had involved the Honduran military and police in supporting the drug trade when necessary.

Donald Trump has officially pardoned and released one of the worst drug traffickers on Earth. Juan Orlando Hernández (known as JOH) was the US-backed right-wing dictator of Honduras. JOH was convicted — by a US court! — of trafficking more than 400 tons of cocaine (and… pic.twitter.com/TC2DX340ev — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) December 2, 2025

Hernández has always denied the allegations, claiming he was just a target of revenge by traffickers he extradited to the U.S. Throughout his two terms in office, he styled himself as a faithful partner to American authorities in the fight against drug cartels, sticking to that narrative even during his trial. And it seems his loyalty to the U.S. has endeared him to Trump.

When reporters traveling with Trump on Air Force One asked about pardoning Hernández, Trump revealed that he had listened to “many people that I greatly respect.” He argued that Hernández had been “treated very harshly and unfairly” and hinted that the prosecution was part of a “Biden administration set-up.” After reviewing the case, Trump agreed with those who believed Hernández was wrongfully targeted.

Hernández got arrested in Honduras back in 2022 at the request of the U.S., right after handing over power to President Xiomara Castro. She wanted him extradited, and there were several corruption probes into his administration at that time, but none led to charges before he left office.

However, Hernández’s return to Honduras is not a sure thing. After Trump’s announcement about the pardon, Honduras’ Attorney General Johel Zelaya stated they would seek justice and end impunity but didn’t specify any particular charges. There are still several open corruption cases linked to Hernández’s presidency.

Hernández’s pardon came just days before Honduras’ presidential election, where Trump has shown support for conservative candidate Nasry “Tito” Asfura, via Truth Social. Analysts pointed out that this high-profile pardon added a new twist to the electoral race while votes were being counted on Tuesday.

In fact, Trump has already warned that if the results of the Honduras’ presidential election is tampered with “there will be hell to pay.” He said that the country’s electoral commission had only counted 47% of the votes. ” It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes,” he penned.

For now, Hernández is free as the political fallout from his release plays out in both countries, leaving his next legal and political moves uncertain.