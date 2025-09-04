Donald Trump Offers NYC Mayor Eric Adams an Alternative Offer to Lure Him Out of The Re-Election Race

Despite low approval ratings among New York City voters and federal corruption charges, Eric Adams, the city’s 10th mayor since 2022, has remained committed to running for reelection. However, a potential high-profile role in President Donald Trump’s administration may persuade him to withdraw from the race. Sources suggest Adams has been offered a position within the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

According to sources close to authorities who made the offer, this position is a part of a broader White House effort to rally opposition against the current frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani. The offer, described by insiders as a political maneuver, would allow Adams to exit the local race with a dignified federal appointment, while also consolidating anti-Mamdani forces ahead of a contentious election.

As per The Irish Star, the former police officer has been on good terms with President Trump and his team. The two met during Trump’s trip to Florida on September 1, 2025. He confirmed the news, saying, “I met with some of his team,” he told Fox 5 New York. “I met with several elected officials, and again, if there’s any changes in this race, I will announce that.”

The offer, described by insiders as a political stunt, would allow Eric Adams to exit the local race as it’s a part of a broader Republican strategy to weaken Mamdani’s chances. Democratic Socialist and current state assembly member Mamdani has gained momentum in recent months and now leads in early polling.

The Trump administration offered the mayor a position within the HUD since they know he is planning to run for another term. Therefore, this opportunity could provide him an off-ramp, a way to exit the race without defeat or immense public scrutiny, and continue his public service on a national level.

This news came after Eric Adams was accused of corruption and bribery for allegedly accepting illegal gifts worth over $100,000 (£75,000) from Turkish citizens and at least one government official. For example, Adams allegedly received a “heavily discounted” stay at the “Bentley Room” of Istanbul’s St. Regis hotel, paying $600 for a two-day visit that was valued at approximately $7,000. (via BBC).

In addition, he has also accepted other privileges from Turkish nationals since 2016, which amount to $100,000 in luxury travel, lavish amenities, airline upgrades, and so on. He is also said to have claimed illegal funds for his 2021 mayoral election campaign. None of this was publicly declared, and prosecutors claimed Adams used “straw donors” to hide the sources of the funds, which was said to be an abuse of power, especially when public service is an honor.

While Eric Adams denied all the allegations, in February, the Justice Department under Dale Ho of Manhattan requested dismissal, saying that the charges distracted Adams from supporting growing deportation efforts and doing his job effectively. This decision sparked outrage, and eight lawyers protested and some resigned in protest against the verdict. The judge said he chose a quid pro quo arrangement for the case.

Emil Bove orchestrated the dismissal of the charges against NY Mayor Eric Adams – in some illicit bargain between the Justice Department and the Mayor of New York. When I pressed him on it, he gave the lamest excuse for dropping a corruption case that I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/WjIqVaZgbx — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) June 26, 2025

In response to the ruling, Mayor Adams delivered a televised address, declaring, “Today, we turn the page,” and calling the charges “baseless.” Meanwhile, neither the White House authorities nor Adams has confirmed the job offer or commented on this matter, which grabbed headlines right away.