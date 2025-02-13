Unbelievable! Elon Musk Accused of ‘Robbing’ $80 Million From New York City’s Bank Account

Elon Musk is facing heavy backlash from Democrat Brad Lander, the current New York City Comptroller. Lander has accused the billionaire of robbing NYC of $80 million, in his recent social media post.

On Wednesday, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) revoked $80 millions in grants upon Elon Musk’s suggestions. FEMA’s Shelter and Service Program was created in 2023 to provide shelter, food, medical care and personal hygiene supplies to migrants.

Tesla CEO, who is appointed as the head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) by Trump, raised objections against the grants for the program. He wrote in a recent tweet, “The DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order.”

He added, “That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”

The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order. That money is meant for American disaster relief… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

To remind you, Donald Trump had signed an executive order last month to create a council to review FEMA while expressing his “serious concerns of political bias.”

The White House took swift actions after Musk’s tweet and seized $80 million of grants. Briefing the press, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Sending 59 million bucks to a migrant hotel to house illegal immigrants when there are still people in North Carolina and California who have not received FEMA funding is not something that this administration is going to tolerate.”

Brad Lander Lashes Out At Elon Musk

The aggressive move from Trump administration has been slammed by NYC Comptroller. Brad Lander wrote on X, “Today, it was my NYC Comptroller office that discovered that $80 MILLION in already authorized, allocated, and paid federal aid was WIPED from the City’s bank account.”

Lander called it “highway robbery” while further adding that “Elon Musk, with no legal authority, illegally seized federal funds from New Yorkers.”

Today, it was my @NYCComptroller office that discovered that $80 MILLION in already authorized, allocated, and paid federal aid was WIPED from the City’s bank account. Let’s be crystal clear: This is highway robbery. Elon Musk, with no legal authority, illegally seized federal… pic.twitter.com/Y8RVyablcb — Brad Lander (@bradlander) February 12, 2025

“These are folks who, for the most part, registered with the federal government when they crossed, in many cases got sent here by the federal government. New York City stepped up to provide shelter and services and pay for that,” Lander said in an official statement.

Addressing Musk’s remarks that $59 million were paid to luxury hotels to house migrants last week, Lander highlighted that “the federal program we’re talking about, the shelter and services program, has a $12.50 a night cap on hotel and shelter prices, and obviously New York City paid much more than $12.50 a night for the tents at Floyd Bennett Field and Randall’s Island, much less for the hotels here.”

The entire controversy is getting mixed reactions from common citizens. Agreeing with Lander, an X user wrote, “Let’s be crystal clear: It is BANK FRAUD. Donald Trump and Elon Musk committed BANK FRAUD.” A fan even ended up thanking Elon Musk for helping government seize the funds.

Let’s be crystal clear: It is BANK FRAUD Donald Trump and Elon Musk committed BANK FRAUD — Doo Something (@DarnelvaDoo) February 12, 2025

However, someone with contrary views said, “Housing illegals is……”illegal”. We want our tax dollars back so it can be spent wisely.”

Housing illegals is……”illegal”. We want our tax dollars back so it can be spent wisely. — 🇺🇸Gulf.War.Vet.🇮🇱 (@MHappening97189) February 13, 2025

As per a report by CBS News, the mayor’s office said that an internal investigation is underway. “Our office has already engaged with the White House about recouping these funds and we’ve requested an emergency meeting with FEMA to try and resolve the matter as quickly as possible,” it further added.