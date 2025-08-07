Donald Trump Humiliated Again in South Park’s Savage New Episode—These Three Words Say It All

South Park is going after Donald Trump yet again. The show’s new episode not only portrays the President in a satirical light but also his other top officials. The highlight of the newest episode of the hit show was the three-word jab pointed at Trump.

South Park previously evoked strong reactions from the White House after this season’s opener, which featured Donald Trump. The episode showed the 79-year-old unclothed and getting into bed with Satan, which became a talking point and earned the creators a lot of public backlash.

The X(formerly known as Twitter) handle of the show posted a still from the episode. The image shows the President in a white suit, alongside him stood JD Vance in baby form, who also donned a white suit. “Welcome to Mar-A-Lago,” the caption read.

The recent episode also featured Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. The plot centered around the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the current mass deportations being carried out in the US.

Trump, who has previously been brutally mocked by the creators, is shown roaming the grounds of Mar-a-Lago in the new episode. JD Vance, who is depicted to be the size of a toddler, follows Trump around the Florida club.

Vance’s baby form is likely a reference to the viral memes that have been making the rounds lately. Trolls have compared the Vice President’s facial features resemble those of a toddler.

“The plane is here from immigration and customs,” Vance is heard telling Trump in the episode. The President then goes on to call him stupid in the episode. “I know, stupid. Let’s go,” Trump says.

In another scene, the President kicks Vance while asking him to get out of there. Noem then makes an appearance in the video through a recruitment video for ICE. In the video, Noem addresses her controversial decision to put her dog down by shooting it.

“A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes, doing what’s important means doing what’s hard,” Noem can be heard saying. The scene that follows shows the Secretary of DHS then taking out a gun and shooting a puppy.

She goes on to note how recruits will have to show “determination.” Noem then proceeds to shoot another dog. The newest episode is sure to get the attention of the Trump administration.

Kristi Noem on South Park: “A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face, because sometimes doing what’s important is doing what’s hard.” pic.twitter.com/Q4H1toYv9W — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 7, 2025

Taylor Rogers, who serves as the White House spokesperson, previously attacked the show by calling it “uninspired.” He also accused show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone of being biased towards the left.

Rogers claimed that the show hadn’t been relevant in 2 decades. “No fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak,” he added. This prompted a half-hearted apology from the show creators. “We’re terribly sorry,” they said, full of sarcasm at Comic Con.