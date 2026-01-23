Donald Trump Goes Late-Night Doomposting About TikTok After Disastrous Trip to Davos

President Donald Trump’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos did not go as planned, drawing ridicule as he struggled to speak clearly. More importantly, he was forced to backtrack from his plan to take complete control of Greenland.

Upon returning, he did not appear interested in getting a good night’s sleep. Instead, he logged on to Truth Social and went on a posting spree, expressing his joy at “saving” TikTok. He claimed the short-form video platform would now be owned by a group of “Great American Patriots and Investors.” Trump added,

“Along with other factors, it was responsible for my doing so well with the Youth Vote in the 2024 Presidential Election. I only hope that long into the future I will be remembered by those who use and love TikTok.”

He expressed gratitude to the members of his administration, specifically mentioning JD Vance, Vice President of America, and together they wrapped the deal in a “very dramatic” manner. He expressed further gratitude to Xi Jinping, President of China, who chose to shake hands on this deal.

Today, history was made with the @tiktok_us JV, ending the saga around the ban. An overview: – The company is now majority American-owned

– Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX each holds 15%

– ByteDance keeps 19.9%

– The JV will protect data, retrain the algo, and add security measures pic.twitter.com/okqt4ivBtA — Asternomic (@byte721) January 23, 2026

As per Yahoo! Finance, the new TikTok US ownership structure will now include Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX as new investors, who will not own 50% of the company. Meanwhile, ByteDance will have 19.9% of the company, whereas ByteDance’s investors will own 30.1% of the company.

The new entities will primarily be responsible for the algorithm and the personal data of the US users. Oracle will actively look into the matter of the platform adhering to the law. Additionally, ByteDance will have “no operational relationship” with US TikTok.

Trump, then, went on to share a post of a NewsMax cover story from December 2025. Once tired of pro-posts, he shared a number of negative posts targeting the likes of Gavin Newsom, Governor of California; Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Representative; and Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor.

Once again, he redirected to sharing MAGA-pro posts, reposting content from a fan account that praised him and his outstanding work. Clearly, Donald Trump was fuming about what had happened at the World Economic Forum.

Thus, overstuffing his feed posts that claimed the 2020 elections were rigged, some clips from Dana White, CEO and President of UFC, and some claims that questioned ICE using force against the people in Minneapolis. He even liked a number of posts that praised him for how he has tirelessly worked to handle the American economy, regardless of the polls not acknowledging this fact.

Donald Trump’s onslaught on social media was understandable because world leaders decided to give a lackluster response to his Gaza Board of Peace. As per The Daily Beast, he was joined by leaders of less than 20 nations, and permanent members of the U.N. Security Council were nowhere to be seen.

The report further tarnished his reputation, as Maxime Prévot, Deputy PM of Belgium, accused Trump of using his Board of Peace to replace the nation. And if that’s not enough, he later tweeted to clarify that Belgium had not signed with Trump’s board and wanted the misinformation to be corrected at the earliest.