Donald Trump Calls Gavin Newsom a ‘Lame Duck’ in Heated Rant, Accuses Him of ‘Embarrassing’ the Country

Trump has not taken Gavin Newsom’s comments at the World Economic Forum lightly. The two leaders, who are often at loggerheads, took their rivalry to the international stage when Newsom repeatedly targeted Trump for his foreign policies in front of the media at Davos.

He even called out world leaders for being silent while the U.S. President disrupts the world order. Following the multiple attacks, Trump went on a rant against the California Governor on Truth Social on Thursday.

The POTUS called Newsom a “lame duck” who embarrassed the country. He wrote, “Gavin News—, as a “Lame Duck” Governor of a Failing State, should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign Leaders, and embarrassing our Country. He made a mockery of himself, and everybody, including his staff, knows it!”

The 79-year-old president added that the Governor should instead focus on the problems in his state, including building homes for the LA wildfire victims.

He penned, “He should get the permits so that people can build their homes destroyed by the fire that he could have prevented if he had allowed water to flow from the Pacific Northwest.”

Trump further mocked Newsom’s dreams of a presidential campaign. Newsom will complete his second term as California’s Governor this year and cannot be re-elected for a third term under state law. He has now set his sights on becoming the Democratic presidential candidate in 2028.

Trump wrote, “With a record like he’s got, the ruination of one of the most beautiful places on Earth, where people are leaving in droves, it is unimaginable that he could run for President but, who knows, it’s a very strange World!”

As always, Newsom did not back down either and had a two-word reaction for the President. Sharing Trump’s statement on X, the 58-year-old Governor wrote, “Rent Free.”

The dispute at the WEF in Switzerland, where Newsom told the press that he himself should have brought ‘knee pads’ for world leaders who are complicit with Trump’s objectionable policies.

Californians have the moral and formal authority to fight back against Donald Trump as he wrecks this nation. I will not stand complicit. Neither should you. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 22, 2026

He later used the ‘knee pad’ term for Republican Party members, including Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio, who used to criticize Trump but have now turned into his supporters.

Newsom also accused the White House of barring him from the U.S. Pavilion at the Forum. The White House responded, saying that a state governor had no authority to be on a platform with international leaders.

Despite Newsom’s complaints, Trump called him a ‘good guy’ during his speech at the WEF, and said he would help his state if he needed. The President announced, “Gavin is a good guy, and we’re going to — if he needed it, I would do it in a heartbeat.” However, the President seems to have lost his cool after the Governor’s continued attacks and finally blasted him on social media.