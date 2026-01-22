Gavin Newsom is now taking shots at Donald Trump and his allies on international platforms. The California governor is currently in Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum and is criticizing the President at the event.

During a conversation with journalist Ben Smith, Newsom called Trump ‘an invasive species’ who has taken over the Republican Party.

He cited Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio, who went from staunch Trump critics to his strongest supporters, and called them ‘knee pads,’ drawing laughs from the audience.

Newsom: He took over the Republican Party. He’s got a few of them—Lindsey Graham—speaking of knee pads. I don’t recognize the people anymore. I used to respect Lindsey. You think what I’m saying about Trump is tough. How about what Lindsey Graham said about Trump? How about Marco… pic.twitter.com/NpKd1oaBzN — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2026

Newsom stated, “He [Trump] took over the Republican Party. He’s got a few of them — Lindsey Graham — speaking of knee pads. I don’t recognise the people anymore. I used to respect Lindsey.”

The 58-year-old added, “You think what I’m saying about Trump is tough. How about what Lindsey Graham said about Trump? How about the Secretary of State Marco Rubio? These are the same people.”

Newsom named Graham and Rubio because both of them fiercely opposed Trump’s nomination as the Republican candidate in 2016. At the time, Graham called Trump a ‘jacka–’ and said in an interview with CNN, “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot … He doesn’t represent my [Republican] party … I don’t think he has a clue about anything.”

However, the South Carolina senator changed his stance after a March 2017 meeting with the president and began supporting his policies. He later endorsed Trump during the 2020 and 2024 elections and called his second inauguration “the biggest comeback in American history.”

Rubio, on his part, labeled the POTUS a “con artist” in February 2016. He contested against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination at the time.

Taking shots at his opponent, Rubio announced at a rally, “He’s going to Americans that are struggling, that are hurting, and he’s implying, ‘I’m fighting for you because I’m a tough guy. A tough guy? This guy inherited $200 million. He’s never faced any struggle.”

Things have drastically changed over the years. Rubio is now one of Trump’s closest allies and holds a powerful position in his administration.

Coming back to Newsom, the governor also used the ‘knee pad’ term for world leaders who are silently watching while Trump disrupts the world order with his military attack on Venezuela and his constant threats about taking over Greenland.

NEW – Governor Newsom says Europeans should “stand tall and firm, have a backbone… I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders… Diplomacy with Donald Trump? He’s a T-Rex. You mate with him or he devours you.” pic.twitter.com/haa3UNwOFr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 20, 2026

Newsom told reporters at the World Economic Forum, “I can’t take this complicity. People rolling over. I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders. I mean, handing out crowns. This is pathetic. Nobel Prizes, they are being given away.”

He continued, “And I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage. I mean, at least from an American perspective, it’s embarrassing.”

Newsom also accused the White House of denying him entry to the U.S. pavilion at the forum. The federal government responded, saying he should focus on his state rather than attend a summit of global leaders.