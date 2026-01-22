Donald Trump Brutally Sniped Over Hilarious TikTok Detail, Accused Of Taking Ivanka’s Seat

The College Football Playoffs’ National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium had all the makings of a perfect family outing: the Trump family gathered in their VIP suite, the Miami Hurricanes taking the field, and the eighteen-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, Kai, documenting the whole thing for her TikTok followers. What people did not expect was the seat mix-up that would gain attention and spark mockery about President Trump’s hair.

Kai shared a TikTok video showing behind-the-scenes footage from the game. As she and her mom, Vanessa, settled into the private suite, the camera panned to where Donald Trump was sitting, which was marked with Ivanka’s name.

Though the 79-year-old president had already seated, the label was still visible on the seat back, and unforgiving TikTok users have instantly reacted to the seat mix-up. “Such an awesome experience. So sad Miami lost,” Kai wrote in the caption.

“Wow, Ivanka’s hair looks great,” one commenter said, referring to the back of Donald Trump’s head visible in front of the nameplate. “Mr. President is not in his assigned seat,” another netizen wrote with mock concern. A third TikTok user offered a more philosophical take: “He’s the boss and does what he wants.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RadarOnline (@radaronline)

What made the seat-mix-up funny was not the chair swap itself but the fact that it happened during a major event. As it turned out, UFC head Dana White was the one who sat in Donald Trump’s assigned seat, and they were talking as old pals do. One netizen joked: “I saw that too, how dare Dana take his seat.”

Aside from the president, Kai and Vanessa, and Ivanka Trump also graced the event alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, and their two kids, Theo and Joseph. Donald Trump Jr. was not in the video, including First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump. Meanwhile, Indiana Senator and IU alumnus Jim Banks was seen sitting beside Donald Trump as the national anthem was played.

Kai’s presence at the College Football Playoffs’ National Championship game simply suggests how she values family time. However, she previously made it clear that she has no interest in joining politics.

“To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely. I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier,” Kai said during a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast on January 6.

Kai Trump with her grandpa, aunts and little cousins !! 🏈 https://t.co/DQDmZg5Jwp pic.twitter.com/HQW3mkSiVx — Evelyn Rose 🥀 (@BlairXMovie) January 20, 2026

When Kai was asked whether President Donald Trump has plans to run for a third term in 2028, she did not give a definite answer. “He’s not running for a third term. He’s not. He sadly is not,” she initially stated. The daughter of Vanessa Trump later added, “I mean, who knows? A lot can happen till 2028.”

To recall, Donald Trump previously teased a 2028 presidential run despite the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibiting a third term. Some of the POTUS’s political allies supported the idea, others speculated on the potential, but critics suggested it is very unlikely.