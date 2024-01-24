Donald Trump Gives Nod to Rally Supporter Who Shouted 'TWELVE Years of Trump!': "You're Right!"

In a feisty rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state’s primary, former President Donald Trump responded with enthusiasm when a supporter yelled, "TWELVE Years of Trump!" However, the real estate mogul also followed up with a 'cautionary' note, talking about the potential allegations of fascism from his political opponents.

During the rally, Trump recalled an alternate reality where he would be finishing his second term if the 2020 election had played out differently. That's when a supporter seized the opportunity and exclaimed, "Get TWELVE years of Trump!" Trump responded affirmatively, stating, “Oh, you’re right. That’s very interesting]. Don’t say that too … loud, they’ll start saying, ‘He wants more, he’s a fascist!' You know, they love to call me a fascist.”

As per Mediaite, the remark was met with Trump supporters chanting, "Four more years!" as the twice-impeached ex-prez reveled in the crowd’s enthusiasm. During his speech, Trump exclaimed, “But think of it. I would now be rounding out my term. In other words, if they didn’t do all these things, and I could name ten more. Or more. I’d now be rounding it out! It would almost be over! But because they did mess with me. Now they’ve got us and me for four more years! Think of that!” He further added, “Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxist communists, and fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor, I really do. I’m being indicted for you! Thanks a lot, I appreciate it.”

This rally incident comes amid ongoing concerns and debates over Trump’s possible political future and the nature of his leadership style. Earlier, in an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump was asked by the Fox News host if he had 'any plans whatsoever, if reelected president, to abuse power, to break the law to use the government to go after people.' To this, the businessman-turned-politician said, "You mean like they’re using right now?" as per AP News.

Furthermore, as per The Hill, during the speech in New Hampshire, Trump clarified that he would not act as a dictator after addressing certain policy goals on border security and domestic energy production. He also said, “You know. They love to call me a fascist. “He’s a fascist! The fascists are the people that will do what they’re doing to a political opponent. Those are fascists, by the way. Those are the people that are a danger to the country.” A recent poll indicated that 56% of voters believe Trump would act like a dictator if reelected, reflecting the ongoing division over his political legacy.

As Trump faces challenges from both political opponents and within his own party, his rally in New Hampshire showcased the unwavering support of his base, even as accusations of fascism continue to be part of the national conversation. The rally ended with moments of heckling and protests, underscoring the polarizing nature of Trump's political presence, especially since Trump won the primary in the state.

