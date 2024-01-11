In a determined stance against baseless allegations, former President Donald Trump recently took to Truth Social to deny allegations that he had ever been on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane or visited his infamous island. The reaction came in response to Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo unwittingly sharing of AI-generated pictures in which Trump is seen aboard Epstein’s private jet with young girls. Sharing his concern about the misuse of artificial intelligence for spreading misleading details, Trump wrote on Truth Social, ”This is what the Democrats do to their Republican Opponent, who is leading them, by a lot, in the Polls. This is A.I., and it is very dangerous for our Country! Also, I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his “stupid” Island. Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I. It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future!”

Donald Trump gave Epstein the Pedo point way back in 1992. 🌀🔨 pic.twitter.com/BhEhT24Ot0 — L. Lin Wood (@LinWoodReply) January 3, 2024

Ruffalo previously shared the images, asserting, “Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s ‘Fantasy Island’ with him, my bet is there are some decent Republicans left in America that may think this is going too far.”

Ruffalo faced backlash for initially sharing the inappropriate pictures and later issued an apology: “Sorry Folks. Apparently, these images are AI fakes, the fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not. Be careful. Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%.” Despite the claims made by Epstein’s former pilot that Trump had flown on the convicted sex offender’s private jet, there are no genuine pictures of Trump on the plane or on Epstein’s island.

If you’re an IA, NH, NV or SC GOP voter, you now know—from the flight logs—that Trump was on Epstein’s jet despite lying to you and saying he wasn’t.



You know—from the NY POST—that Epstein had Trump sex tapes.



If you vote for Trump, you’re just *hoping* Putin doesn’t have them. pic.twitter.com/rTXHJ2070M — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 10, 2024

However, real pictures and videos exist on the internet, capturing the two men socializing in the 1990s before their relationship turned sour. As per Mediaite, Trump’s grand denial comes at a crucial time when court documents regarding Epstein’s detailed history of sexual abuse were unsealed. Approximately 150 names, including prominent known figures like Trump, Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton, were included in the documents, but these filings did not provide a new glimpse beyond what was already on the internet about their associations with Epstein. In other words, these documents are not evidence of any wrong-doing on the part of these notable figures.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

As per The Hill, the release of these infamous documents has ignited speculation about the potential 'co-conspirators' in Epstein’s grotesque activities. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in helping the disgraced financier.

Donald Trump, who per flight records went on Epstein’s plane at least 7 times, lies on Truth Social and claims he was never on Epstein’s plane. pic.twitter.com/wGKj5dYMDi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 9, 2024

Trump's firm response on Truth Social underscores his commitment to counter narratives insinuating any involvement in Epstein's illicit activities. As discussions around the ethical use of artificial intelligence persist, Trump's call for stronger laws against such technology reflects broader concerns about its impact on public perception and the reliability of information.

