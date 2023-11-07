Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has found himself in the spotlight again, this time due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender known for his private jet, the 'Lolita Express.' In 2021, it came to light that Kennedy had been a passenger on Epstein's infamous plane, which raised questions about the nature of their connection. The Lolita Express was infamous for transporting guests to Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little Saint James, and it had garnered notoriety for its alleged use in flying underage girls to various properties owned by the wealthy financier, as per the New York Post.

Following Epstein's death in 2019, allegations and lists of individuals who had visited the island began circulating on social media, fueling speculation and intrigue. Some falsely targeted celebrities and politicians, attempting to link them to Epstein's criminal activities, as per News Week. However, the outlet also pointed out that it's crucial to note that there is no evidence to suggest that everyone who flew on Epstein's jet was involved in any illegal activity.

Here is a list of some known Celebrities/Film Directors + Producers/Politicians/Economists/Bankers/CEOs who traveled to Epstein Island on his private jet, the Lolita Express. Why are Prince Andrew & Les Wexner omitted from the flight logs? #EpsteinFlightLogs #SeeNoEvilHearNoEvil https://t.co/GEErMV9aZc pic.twitter.com/uF6qPCMTXs — Mina Toma (@Tomatoes107) July 16, 2020

In response to the mounting curiosity surrounding his association with Epstein, a spokesperson for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. clarified that he had flown on Epstein's private plane just once, in 1993. The trip took Kennedy, his then-wife Mary Richardson Kennedy, and two of their children from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida, where they were visiting Kennedy's mother for Easter.

Mary was acquainted with Epstein's partner at the time, Ghislaine Maxwell, who facilitated the private jet trip. Unfortunately, Mary Richardson Kennedy passed away in 2012. RFK Jr.'s spokesperson said, "Mary knew Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who learned that they were going to Palm Beach for Easter and offered their family a ride."

“My wife Mary had known Ghislaine” and RFK Jr took his family on the Lolita express, and apparently his fans are happy that he finally ‘put it to bed’! Lol can’t make up how whacky genocide loving Epoch Times boy is https://t.co/Sdtzya3Qif — HowIsEmpireBabbyFormed (@FluorescentGrey) November 5, 2023

Despite Kennedy's single trip on Epstein's plane, there is no indication that he was involved in any criminal activities associated with Epstein. The scrutiny on Epstein's private jet and its passengers has grown over the years, but during the trial of Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, his personal pilot, Larry Visoski, testified that he never witnessed any sexual activity on the planes he piloted for almost 30 years. Visoski also mentioned other notable figures who had been passengers on the jet, including Prince Andrew, actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, violinist Itzhak Perlman, tech mogul Bill Gates, and former astronaut and politician John Glenn.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He Flew on Jeffrey Epstein's 'Lolita Express' 👀



A representative for RFK Jr. clarified why he flew on Jeffrey Epstein's luxury Boeing 727 named the "Lolita Express," which was often used to transport guests to the financier's private Caribbean Island.… pic.twitter.com/PUwh1saYAT — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) November 3, 2023

The Epstein scandal continues to be a point of discussion in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. It is important to remember that while many high-profile names have been associated with Epstein, there is no evidence to suggest their involvement in his crimes. False allegations and conspiracy theories have circulated on social media, contributing to the ongoing controversy.

