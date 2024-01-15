This time, it's personal for Donald Trump. The former President called out the New York judge who denied delaying his civil trial. His mother-in-law (Melania Trump's mother), Amalija Knavs, died on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, and he had to attend her funeral but couldn't because his request was denied.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the 77-year-old called Judge Lewis A Kaplan a 'bad person' and a 'worse judge' on his Truth Social platform. In an inflamed post, he called out the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial and accused the judge of suffering from 'Trump derangement syndrome,' per The Independent.

NEW: Donald Trump calls the judge in the E Jean Carroll trial an “animal” for not allowing him to take a day off for Melania’s mother’s funeral.



“We asked the judge if I could take a day off for a funeral of my mother-in-law, who was very close to me also. And he said, no, can… pic.twitter.com/lfHZJ2MBhn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 15, 2024

Trump wrote, "Crazed, Trump-hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the Election Interference Witch Hunt, disguised as a trial, of a woman I have never met before (celebrity photo line does not count - I had no idea who she was!), was asked if he could delay this Rigged Political Scam for one day so that I could attend the FUNERAL OF MY BELOVED MOTHER-IN-LAW WITH MY WIFE, THE FORMER (AND NEXT!) FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES — AND HE SAID NO."

The GOP front-runner further stated, "He is a bad person and an even worse Judge, appointed by and friends with Clinton he purposely scheduled this HOAX right in the middle of the important New Hampshire Primary." He continued, "This is the second trial concerning the same person, represented and financed by POLITICAL OPERATIVES."

It will be a very real multi-million dollar judgment against him. (The judge also noted that Trump has a campaign rally planned for the day he asked to take off for the funeral.) https://t.co/BiCiviIdbH — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 14, 2024

The Republican candidate argued he wanted to be by his wife's side to console her at her mother's passing away. However, Judge Kaplan ordered on Friday, January 12, 2024, that Trump was scheduled to appear for a week trial to determine damages to be paid to journalist Carroll and refused to push back the date to accommodate the funeral.

Trump ranted in his post, "It could have taken place at any time, including months ago. Can anyone imagine a husband not going to his wife's mother's funeral over a MADE UP STORY - A story that has been allowed to simmer by a really bad Judge who suffers from TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

Judge, denying Trump’s request to delay the defamation trial, notes awareness that Trump will be campaigning on Wednesday and not traveling with family for the funeral. https://t.co/NgpofA5iUJ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 14, 2024

However, the court ruling stated, "The Court offers its condolences to Mr and Mrs Trump and the rest of Ms. Knavs' family." It also clarified, "The application is DENIED. The trial shall begin at 9:30 am on January 16, 2024, as scheduled. Mr Trump is free to attend the trial, the funeral, or all or parts of both, as he wishes."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

The former First Lady informed people on social media about her mother's demise. The 53-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity."

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija.



Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 10, 2024

The Slovenian immigrant praised her mother, "She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy." Meanwhile, the former POTUS also spoke highly of his mother-in-law on Truth Social. He wrote, "This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!! Melania's great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky. She was an incredible woman and will be missed far beyond words!"

