Donald Trump Calls Democrats ‘Dumb People With Low IQ’ – Critics Quickly Remind Him of His Own Embarrassing Slip-Ups

Although Donald Trump has never held back when insulting others, his recent rant has left those against him rolling their eyes while making memes. The president managed to shift attention from a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, to his favorite pastime (name-calling Democrats) during a press briefing on September 25. Donald Trump blamed the “radical left” for the shooting when asked about political violence.

“They’re out of control,” He began by criticizing Rep. Jasmine Crockett, saying, “They’re really dumb people.” “I look at some of these people, they are very low IQ people actually.” The comments, in typical Trump fashion, were strong and filled with the playground banter energy that his fans cheered and those who dislike him find exhausting. Online commentators reminded the world of Trump’s difficulties with pronunciation, while he criticized his opponents for being intellectually weak.

Days earlier, Donald Trump stumbled through a Tylenol warning. He said in the Oval Office that the medicine (which expectant mothers often use) may be linked to autism. He argued, “[It] is no good,” before telling expectant mothers to “fight like hell” while not taking it unless absolutely needed. The issue is that Trump had trouble getting the name right, besides promoting a dubious medical theory that professionals dismissed. The word ” acetaminophen,” which most Americans read on every pill bottle in their cabinet, turned into a tongue twister for the president.

Since then, medical professionals have called out his claims. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists told the public that there is no evidence that Tylenol causes autism. The FDA emphasizes that acetaminophen is still the safest painkiller for pregnant women while research is ongoing. However, Donald Trump’s opponents had other issues aside from science itself. The president mocking the name of a household medication while labeling others “low IQ” was rich.

According to a BBC analysis, Donald Trump’s comments on Tylenol conform to a well-known pattern: he presents doubtful research as fact. Wes Streeting, the UK Health Secretary, even replied by declaring that he would “trust doctors over President Trump.”

Advocacy organizations like the National Autistic Society, meanwhile, criticized his comments as harmful and noted how false information destroys decades of genuine research. In a BBC interview, pregnant women like Haley Drenon called the development “a little unnecessary” and anxiety-inducing. Trump, nevertheless, doubled down, stating that “bad things happen when they play these games,” he warned Democrats that violence could “fire back” on them during the briefing. But critics felt they needed to attack his credibility instead!

On the one hand, this is typical Donald Trump: deflecting insults and having an eye for spectacle. However, there are consequences for his suspicious science. When the White House allegedly makes misleading medical claims, the effects can extend beyond presidential speeches.

The insults might be guaranteed for Democrats. The irony was noticeable to the people watching as the self-proclaimed truth-teller and IQ tester struggled to get through a Tylenol talking point. Even so, that gaffe may be more famous than his soundbites!