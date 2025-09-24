Donald Trump’s Tylenol Comment Leaves Everyone Baffled —Internet Thinks Its One For The ‘History Books’

Donald Trump is no stranger to bizarre public statements, and this week was no exception. The president once again found himself at the center of a controversy. This time, it was regarding his remarks on a common medicine. During a Monday press conference, Trump went on an unusual rant about Tylenol use during pregnancy. According to him, it could be linked to autism. This claim has been repeatedly rejected by medical professionals.

“Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen. But with Tylenol, don’t take it. Don’t take it!” Trump declared. His comments were enough to leave many scratching their heads.

Health experts dismissed the comments as not just misleading but potentially dangerous. Organizations that monitor public health messaging have called such claims “irresponsible” and “unsettling.” They have warned that these remarks could cause unnecessary panic among expectant parents.

Trump’s words took on a life of their own online. The internet turned the strange remark into meme material within hours. Some joked that the line sounded like “an affirmation” and called it “an instant classic” worthy of the history books. Others couldn’t resist comparing the moment to a scene from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, specifically when Dennis reads a chaotic, nonsensical campaign speech written by Charlie.

A parody account of Keir Starmer wrote, “Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen” A quote for the history books if ever I heard one. Winston Churchill eat your heart out.”

Another person commented, “Want to be successful? Ask yourself this: what would you do with your life if nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen.” A third person wrote, “What kind of dressing would you like on your word salad?” Another user was even more straightforward as they said, “Don’t take medical advice from Dr. Trump.”

For Trump, it’s yet another entry in a long list of offbeat public statements that have baffled critics, entertained supporters, and kept the internet talking. He’s the same man who once gave the idea of using disinfectant “inside the body” to fight COVID-19. He has even suggested unproven treatments like hydroxychloroquine from the White House podium. His comments regularly spark outrage from experts, and laughter from the netizens.

One user put it loud and clear, “unfortunately “nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen” is an immediate banger. repeating it into the mirror every morning like an affirmation.”