“This Is Not the Case” – Republican Doctor Fires Back at Trump’s Bizarre Tylenol-Autism Claim

Donald Trump made claims that Tylenol use can cause autism, which is a common OTC pain management medication. Now, a Republican physician, Senator Bill Cassidy, has spoken against the claim.

He wrote on X, “I understand and applaud President Trump’s desire to address this issue and to support HHS. HHS should release the new data that it has to support this claim. The preponderance of evidence shows that this is not the case.”

According to Trump’s statement, “With Tylenol, don’t take it. Don’t take it.” He also added that Cubans don’t take the medication as they don’t have the money to buy Tylenol, and they virtually have no autism.

He read that women should limit Tylenol use unless necessary. He suggested sparing use of Tylenol; otherwise, it can be dangerous during pregnancy, or give the child Tylenol. Trump was backing up the anti-vax health chief, RFK Jr., and spoke about how Tylenol is responsible for causing autism.

Dr. Paul Offit says Trump and RFK Jr. unleashed a “fire hose” of “anti-vaccine tropes” in today’s autism announcement. “When he says that we’re ignoring parents’ concerns [about autism]. We didn’t ignore parents’ concerns because 24 studies were done.” pic.twitter.com/jE5uBcKwih — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 23, 2025



He suggested the administration had found that pregnant women who take Tylenol may cause autism in kids. However, the World Health Organization does not imply the same, so the claims are not science-backed in any way. Cassidy supported RFK’s position as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and is now asking the president and Bobby Jr. to prove their claim.

He further added, “The concern is that women will be left with no options to manage pain in pregnancy. We must be compassionate to this problem.” Meanwhile, the president wants pregnant women to ‘tough it out’ even when they are in pain.

This Trump autism press conference is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever witnessed. A new low for public health in America. The physicians standing there keeping their mouths shut in the face of this lunacy are cowards and frauds. — Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) September 22, 2025



According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Tylenol is the only safe pain medication for pregnant women. Moreover, the makers of Tylenol have clearly mentioned that acetaminophen does not cause autism. Kenvue stated, “We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise.”

Another expert researcher, Ann Bauer, who studies Tylenol and autism, said she was sick to her stomach that Kennedy linked her research to autism. Furthermore, Trump’s statement raised concerns for the Autism Science Foundation with the false claims.