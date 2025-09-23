News

“Greatest Self-Own Ever” – Donald Trump Caught In the Trap of His Own Words As He Rants About Ozempic

Published on: September 23, 2025 at 12:47 PM ET

Donald Trump said "stupid people" are running the country, and people questioned if he was talking about himself.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump's Statement Was So Ironic Ever Social Media Users Couldn't Help But Acknowledge His Self-Awareness (Image source: X/@AlertaNews24)

It’s ironic how Donald Trump falls into his own trap of words sometimes. Such an instance happened recently, when he was having a conversation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy. During the exchange at the Oval Office, the POTUS took aim at his “fat friends,” and admitted there’s a “lot of stupid people in this country running things.” How ironic!

His rant started with a bizarre claim when he insisted on an unproven tie between Tylenol, vaccines, and autism. Without citing any medical evidence, Trump suggested that pregnant women should not take the painkiller. “Taking Tylenol is not good,” he said.

This comes amid his longstanding crusade against vaccination. On many occasions, Trump boldly claimed that ingredients in vaccines are one of the things to blame for the rising rates of autism, despite experts saying differently.

At one point in his rant against autism, Tylenol, and vaccines, he began rambling about Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes treatment that gained fame as a weight-loss drug in recent times. Donald Trump described the medication, which is taken as an injection, as “the fat pill.”

He said, “$1,300 for a shot of like an Ozempic or the fat, I call it the fat pill, the fat drug. Sometimes it works I guess for people, the ones I’ve seen it hasn’t worked so well.”

The POTUS continued, “I’ve got a lot of friends, they’re fat, they said, ‘You know I’ve lost some weight, ‘ I said, ‘You don’t look it to me’. But they paid $1,300, $1,200 and they go to London and they pay $88 and they call me and go ‘What’s this all about?'”

The real irony came when Trump added, “We’re subsidizing the rest of the world, stupidly, because we’ve got a lot of stupid people in this country running things.” His statement quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with users finding it “self-reflecting.”

“Every so often, like a stuck clock, he says something accurate,” one user mocked, while the other added, “Finally, some self-awareness.” A third echoed, “Greatest Self-Own Ever!! Genuinely impressed.” Another user shared the same sentiment, “Can’t believe he finally self-reflected and it was live on TV.”

“Nothing like calling yourself and your Administration stupid,” one user wrote. The other asked, “Could he be reflecting on RFK Jr. or other members of his cabinet?” Regardless of whom Trump was referring to, as said by one user, “Well he would know, after all, he appointed them to their positions…”

