Trump Ally’s Shocking Racist Attack on Jasmine Crockett Backfires as Netizens Mock, “What’s Your Claim to Fame Besides Bad Facelifts?”

Donald Trump’s inner circle just lobbed another ugly attack. This time, they targeted a Black lawmaker who dared to take a stand. It all started after the House of Representatives passed a resolution on Friday honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed earlier this month by a lone gunman at a Utah university. The measure praised Kirk “as a courageous American patriot.”

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat, was one of the few who refused to back it. According to Axios, many Democrats said they voted in favor only because the resolution also condemned Kirk’s assassination. Some admitted they feared they could become targets themselves if they opposed it. The vote ultimately passed 310-58. 38 Democrats voted “present” and 22 skipped the vote altogether.

On Sunday, Crockett defended her position during an interview on CNN’s State of the Union with Dana Bash. “One of the things I do want to point out that’s not been laid out that honestly hurts my heart is when I saw the no votes, there were only two Caucasians, for the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color and so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues cannot see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to us,” Crockett said.

She reminded viewers that Kirk had personally targeted her just a month before his death. He even accused her of being involved in “the great white replacement” conspiracy theory on his podcast. “Yeah, I’m not honoring that kind of stuff, especially as a civil rights attorney and understanding how I got to Congress, knowing that there were people who died, people that were willing to die that worked to make sure that voices like mine could exist in this place,” Crockett said.

“It’s unfortunate that more of my colleagues, even on my side of the aisle, could not see the amount of harm that this man was attempting to inflict upon our communities,” she added. Bash acknowledged that Kirk’s rhetoric was often extreme, but noted that both sides have been accused of fueling hostility. Crockett agreed that words matter, but said that violence is never an answer.

“Whether it’s heated or not, the fact is Charlie Kirk should still be here,” she said. “It should not have been that there was political violence that resulted because of the words that were coming out of his mouth. Just like plenty of MAGA hates when I mention white supremacy, which kind of tells you where MAGA stands, but nevertheless they get very upset when I talk about white supremacy, but that doesn’t mean that somebody should then try and find a bullet or try to find a knife and harm me. Not in America, because that’s not who we are supposed to be.”

But that’s when Trump ally Laura Loomer stepped in with a racist tirade that lit up social media. Loomer has a long history of inflammatory remarks. She mocked Crockett’s comments and went even further. She wrote that it “hurt my heart… that we have ghetto black [expletive language] who hate America serving in Congress.”

The internet erupted. “But that ‘ghetto black [expletive language]’ is a sitting member of Congress. What is your claim to fame other than bad face lifts??? The worst place for a black person to be is in a white person’s head,” one user wrote on X.

Another user commented, “Loomer’s obsession with Black women isn’t politics, it’s envy. She failed where they succeeded, so racism is her coping mechanism. Crockett has law degrees and legislation under her belt. Loomer has mugshots and ban lists.”

Another comment read, “Her obsession and hate of black women is who she is. Wikipedia’s description of this white trash is spot on: Conspiracy theorist Misinformation White nationalist (white supremacist is a better fit. Alt-right politics.” Another person added, “Ya’ll just hate to see Black women succeed in this country.”

This isn’t Loomer’s first attack on Black women in public life. She previously called the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee a “ghetto b-tch” and spread false, racist conspiracy theories about Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Loomer’s critics say her insults reveal more about her own frustrations than about her targets. Crockett, meanwhile, has positioned herself as someone unafraid to speak out, even when it puts her in the crosshairs. And judging by the response online, plenty of Americans are standing right behind her.