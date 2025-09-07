Donald Trump Calls D.C. Black Men ‘Born Criminals’ – Wes Moore Hits Back Hard

Donald Trump has always had a thing for controversial, racist comments, but this week, he turned the volume up. During a get-together in the Oval Office, the president basically said that some Black guys in D.C. are born with a life sentence for crime.

He wants to send federal troops to Baltimore. “They’re hard core,” Donald Trump said, like he was talking about gang members. “They’re not going to be good in 10, in 20 years, in two years. They’re going to be criminals — they were born to be criminals, frankly.”

If that’s reminiscent of Archie Bunker’s 1970s rants, you’re spot on! When the POTUS started spewing that rhetoric, we teleported back to that era. VP JD Vance and the Trump crew were nodding behind him like they were at a bobblehead convention.

But Maryland’s Gov. Wes Moore (the only Black man in that post) called him out on it.

Moore stood in Howard County, Maryland, and gave a response that was basically fire. He looked at the young people and said, “The President from the Oval Office calls you natural-born killers. ” Then he dropped the mic and said, “I respect the office, but I will never honor ignorance.” Moore told kids not to let Trump get to them but to push forward like he did to be Maryland’s 63rd governor.

The governor didn’t hold back, basically saying Trump’s idea of bringing in the feds was just a show.

“We do not need an occupation,” he said, which got people clapping. “Our young people aren’t born to be criminals; they are a resource to invest in, not a problem to solve.” Wes Moore’s speech took off on the internet like wildfire.

People were giving him high-fives left and right and going after Donald Trump hard.

“Absolutely disgusting monster. He’s the real criminal!” was the outburst from an angry citizen on Threads. Another comment reflected a similar sentiment: “No one is born a criminal (that’s literally nazi rhetoric), but Donald Trump is a convicted criminal.”

The conversation was heated, as users expressed their views bluntly.

One post encapsulated the general tone: “Trump is a festering boil that needs excision. Impeachment now.”

This isn’t the first time users have clashed over Donald Trump and Wes Moore. The president previously made up a story about Moore praising him at a football game between the Army and the Navy. This led Moore to respond with a sarcastic but straightforward “lol” on X. Later, he added, “Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President,” showing that he wasn’t taking the claim seriously.

Wes Moore and California’s Governor Gavin Newsom have often been vocal critics of Donald Trump on the internet. They use policy challenges and trolling to get at him, which seems to bother him, and how!

However, the most recent disagreement is not like the others.

Donald Trump talked about Black children in Washington, D.C. as if they were born to be criminals. Civil rights leaders have worked hard to change this rhetoric over many years. Moore decided not to ignore it and talked to the kids directly.